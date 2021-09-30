Todd’s Hat Trick Pushes Pirates Past Wildcats

Adna forward Kaylin Todd runs down a loose ball in the Pirates game against Ocosta Wednesday night.

26' - ADNA Presley Smith, assist Faith Wellander

31' - ADNA Kaylin Todd, assist Summer White

42' - ADNA Kaylin Todd, assist Summer White

48' - ADNA Kaylin Todd

59' - ADNA Summer White, assist Sadie Burdick

ADNA — It was a senior scoring party for the Adna Pirates Wednesday night, as the home team came away with a 5-0 win over visiting Ocosta.

Senior forward Kaylin Todd recorded a hat trick, with goals in the 31st, 42nd, and 48th minutes. Senior Presley Smith got the scoring started in the 26th minute off an assist from senior Faith Wellander, and senior Summer White scored the game’s last goal in the 59th minute off a pass from senior Sadie Burdick.

Senior keeper Macy Kalnoski recorded her third straight shutout.

“We’re pretty balanced, offensively and defensively,” Adna coach Horst Malunat said. “So we’re playing well as a group and kids are coming off the bench and working hard. The team is really putting everything together.”

The Pirates are now 3-4 after starting their season 0-4.

“We’re playing good competition now,” Malunat said. “I told the girls, ‘It was good we saw those teams early.’”

Adna (3-4, 2-0 league) gets back to league play when it travels to Napavine at 6 p.m. Monday.