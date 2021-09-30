CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester Battles Through Difficult Conditions in Win

By The Chronicle Staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 6 days ago
FILE PHOTO - Rochester’s Hyde Parrish launches a shot out of a sand bunker at the Newaukum Valley Golf Course in Chehalis Wednesday afternoon.

In what he called the worst conditions he’d seen in the last two years, Rochester golf coach Eric Holmkvist’s squad battled to a win against Shelton Wednesday afternoon.

Rochester shot a 301 as a team, admittedly not its best score, while Shelton forfeited due to a lack of competitors.

“It was definitely the wettest course we’ve played on this year,” Holmkvist said. “It’s the toughest course in our league, and throw in the conditions and it was really tough. None of our guys hung their head, they fought hard.”

A Shelton golfer took home match medalist honors, but Hyde Parrish was just behind, shooting a 47 in the tough conditions. The rest of Rochester’s top-five shot mostly significantly higher than their averages. Rounding out the Warriors top five were Brady Moen (55), Braden Hartley (63), Cooper Rhodeheaver (66), and Rowdy Edminster (70).

Rochester will look for some better conditions next Tuesday when they take on Aberdeen.

