CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Opinion: Ultimate measure of rookie QBs will hinge on surviving brutal NFL initiation

Las Cruces Sun-News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForget the hype that came with the NFL draft in April, when quarterbacks were nabbed with the first three picks for the first time since 1999. Reality is in the wind: This won’t be remembered as the "Year of the Rookie Quarterback." Maybe Trevor Lawrence will someday live up to...

www.lcsun-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is loving life with the Patriots

Mac Jones’ girlfriend Sophie Scott is loving life in Massachusetts, where she’s supporting the Patriots’ rookie quarterback. Scott shared a series of Instagram Story posts from Sunday’s season opener at Gillette Stadium, where Jones and the Pats suffered a Week 1 loss to the Dolphins, 17-16. Scott, a University of...
NFL
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Running Back Has Blunt Message For Mac Jones

Mac Jones and the New England Patriots secured their first win of the 2021 regular season on Sunday, blowing out the New York Jets on the road. It was a fun day for Jones and the Patriots, especially on defense. New England forced four interceptions against rookie quarterback Zach Wilson in the 25-6 win.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Audacy

Bill Belichick told us this week exactly why Tom Brady is no longer the Patriots' QB

Sometimes the answer is right before your eyes. Or, in this case, your ears. In the endless comments, analysis and hype this week preparing for Tom Brady’s Sunday night return to New England, leading his Super Bowl champion Buccaneers against his fledgling former Patriots team at Gillette Stadium, there was a truth-shall-set-you-free comment from Bill Belichick that didn’t get nearly enough attention.
NFL
New York Post

Robert Kraft called Bill Belichick the ‘biggest f–king a–hole in my life’

Trouble in paradise, or the grumblings of an annoyed co-worker?. A new book, “It’s Better to Be Feared” by ESPN writer Seth Wickersham, explores the Patriots dynasty through hundreds of sources and interviews that reveal the secretive inner workings of the team from 2001-19. The book suggests the relationship between owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick may not be particularly rosy.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Brian Billick
Person
Trevor Lawrence
WEEI Sports Radio

Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth launched into a full-throated defense of Belichick when discussing Wickersham's book

Bill Belichick isn’t the only person publicly disputing details of Seth Wickersham’s upcoming tell-all book chronicling his relationship with Tom Brady and the unraveling of the Patriots’ dynasty. Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth are doing the same. During the second quarter of Tampa Bay’s heart-palpitating 19-17 win over the Patriots...
NFL
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Cardinals, Raiders rise; Seahawks slip

Let's start with some Power Rankings history. We enter Week 3 with four teams from the same division gobbling up real estate in the top 10. This has never happened in the history of any power rankings on any website*, and it speaks to the special state of the NFC West.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Mvp#Nfl Draft#Buccaneers#American Football#Patriots#Cowboys#Hall Of Famers#Usa Today Sports
103.9 The Breeze

How to Truly Measure a Good NFL Team

He’s a only a rookie, but that was an awful performance turned in by Jets quarterback Zach Wilson on Sunday against New England. He got away with poor throws and bad decisions at BYU, but not in the NFL. Wilson needs time to develop and unfortunately it’s not a quick process. There will be better days ahead for Wilson, but Jets fans are just going to need some to show some patience. Wilson completed 19 passes on 33 attempts and ended up with 4 interceptions, 3 of which were in the first half. Although it is early in their careers, the difference in where they played college ball and the preparation for the moment was on display in the game as Mac Jones was just the opposite of Wilson. I personally would have benched Wilson in the second half and Sal Paolantonio agrees with me there and broke down the performance of Wilson and how they can solve his issues. Listen to the interview above.
NFL
SB Nation

Grading every NFL rookie QB in Week 2

All things considered, it was a strong start for rookie quarterbacks in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, and Mac Jones each started for their teams from the jump. Trey Lance and Justin Fields began the season as backups, but each scored a touchdown inside the red zone.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Ringer

When Is a Rookie Quarterback Really Ready in the NFL?

The saying goes that you can’t learn to swim by reading a book; you have to get into the water. Many feel the same principle applies to playing quarterback. The coaches and executives who tout this action-over-observation philosophy believe that the best way to prepare a rookie passer for the NFL is to toss them in—much like the Jaguars and Jets are doing with Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy