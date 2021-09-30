CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Reducing healthcare sector’s greenhouse gas emissions

By Neha Pathak, MD
yaleclimateconnections.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe healthcare industry in some ways is hazardous to our health. Charged with protecting patients, the healthcare sector is itself a source of deadly pollution from greenhouse gases and other air pollutants. That reality prompted the National Medical Association (NMA) in July 2021 to adopt a resolution on Sustainability Education...

yaleclimateconnections.org

Comments / 0

Related
northwestgeorgianews.com

Pennsylvania releases climate action plan to lower greenhouse gas emissions

PHILADELPHIA — Gov. Tom Wolf's administration on Wednesday issued a climate plan for 2021 that notes the state’s average temperature has risen nearly 2 degrees since 1900 — most of it in the past 20 years — and is likely to feature more warmth, flooding and extreme weather events unless greenhouse gas emissions are lowered.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Phys.org

Researchers suggest a way to achieve net-zero emission plastics

A team of researchers with members affiliated with institutions in Germany, Switzerland and the U.S. has created a model that they claim could be used to achieve net-zero-emission plastics by 2050. In their paper published in the journal Science, the group outlines their model and requirements for implementation. A host...
ENVIRONMENT
KGO

EPA moves to reduce super-polluting greenhouse gases

The Environmental Protection Agency announced a new rule Thursday to reduce super-polluting greenhouse gases commonly used in air conditioners and refrigerators as part of the cooling process. This is a major leap forward in the Biden administration's plan to combat climate change despite the president's $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, which...
ENVIRONMENT
etftrends.com

EPA Targets Greenhouse Emissions and Cuts HFC Use

In its first domestic regulation regarding greenhouse gas emissions, the EPA, under the guidance of the Biden Administration, announced cutbacks on hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) used in refrigerators and air-conditioners, reported CNBC. HFCs are thousands of times more harmful to the atmosphere than carbon dioxide, and this cutback marks the first time...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
wvxu.org

How Effective Is P&G's Commitment To Net Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions? 2 Professors Weigh In

Procter & Gamble announced last week its efforts to have net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, pointing toward public awareness efforts and scientific research to lead the way. But how much of that commitment could actually make a difference in the mammoth company's global stretch? Two University of Cincinnati professors applaud the company's effort to acknowledge the serious effects of climate exchange. But they're skeptical about the details.
CINCINNATI, OH
meatpoultry.com

Vilsack: US moving forward with net zero greenhouse gas emissions plan

KANSAS CITY, MO. — The United States is assuming a leadership role in discussions on how the world might best reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions in agriculture, Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack told in-person and virtual participants in the Ag Outlook Forum organized by the Agricultural Business Council of Kansas City and Agri-Pulse Communications Inc., and held Sept. 20 in Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Ghg Emissions#Climate Science#Global Climate Change#Md#Nma#African American#Ipcc
Kokomo Perspective

Engineer studies ways to reduce ag emissions, odor

A new study could soon help livestock producers monitor and control building emissions and odor. As part of his work as a University of Missouri Extension professor and engineer, Teng Teeh Lim was involved with the National Air Emission Monitoring Study. He says this national effort provided a look at agricultural building emissions.
AGRICULTURE
kitco.com

IAMGOLD commits to net negative greenhouse gas emissions by 2050

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The first global target relates to reductions in Scope 1 (direct) and Scope 2 (indirect - energy) GHG...
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

The role of high-socioeconomic-status people in locking in or rapidly reducing energy-driven greenhouse gas emissions

People with high socioeconomic status disproportionally affect energy-driven greenhouse gas emissions directly through their consumption and indirectly through their financial and social resources. However, few climate change mitigation initiatives have targeted this population segment, and the potential of such initiatives remains insufficiently researched. In this Perspective, we analyse key characteristics of high-socioeconomic-status people and explore five roles through which they have a disproportionate impact on energy-driven greenhouse gas emissions and potentially on climate change mitigation, namely as consumers, investors, role models, organizational participants and citizens. We examine what is known about their disproportionate impact via consumption and explore their potential influence on greenhouse gas emissions through all five roles. We suggest that future research should focus on strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by high-socioeconomic-status people and to align their investments, organizational choices and actions as social and political change agents with climate change mitigation goals.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
bizneworleans.com

Reactwell, Partners Receive Grant to Reduce Carbon Emissions

NEW ORLEANS — Reactwell LLC — in partnership with the Georgia Institute of Technology, Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Trimeric, Inc. — has announced it has secured a $1,833,476 grant for the research and development of a simple and scalable modular Direct Air Capture system to remove carbon dioxide emissions from the atmosphere. $1,466,770 of this grant comes from the Department of Energy’s Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management and $366,706 comes from outside the DOE.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
techxplore.com

Reducing carbon emissions with net-zero technologies

The EU intends to become climate neutral by 2050—through the European Green Deal and a tax on carbon emissions. Fraunhofer-research scientists are helping businesses capitalize on net-zero technologies for this. They improve energy efficiency significantly and reduce carbon emissions. An environmental tax on carbon emissions is intended to usher in...
ENVIRONMENT
Lassen County News

Dahle regrets committee rejection of his greenhouse gas emissions bill from wildfires in CARB scoping plan

If California claims to care about fighting climate change, then legislators should follow the science. So says District 1 State Senator Brian Dahle. In an email from Dahle to media outlets, the senator writes, “According to a recent New York Times article the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service, a European Union-financed agency which estimates emissions based on satellite measurements, estimates California wildfires emitted 75 million metric tons of carbon dioxide in just three months— between June and August 2021.”
U.S. POLITICS
Futurity

Plastic with net-zero greenhouse gas emissions is possible

Researchers have demonstrated it is possible to economically produce plastics that have a net-zero greenhouse gas emissions balance over their entire life cycle. And they may cost less, too. Since the early 1950s, plastics have found their way into almost every area of modern life. Between 1964 and 2014, plastic...
ENVIRONMENT
kfgo.com

China pledges to limit emissions of coolant that swells greenhouse gases

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China will take action to control emissions of HFC-23, a potent greenhouse gas created during the production of refrigerants, the environment ministry said on Saturday. Beijing is facing pressure to phase out HFC-23 in its obligations under the Kigali Amendment of the Montreal Protocol on ozone-depleting substances,...
CHINA
WCNC

New technology reduces airline emissions, saves fuel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Douglas International Airport is one of just two airports in the U.S. using new technology that will help save fuel and reduce emissions. In addition to the cost savings, this new technology could also have a big impact on your travel time, making your next flight faster and better for the environment.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy