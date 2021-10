All employees at federal courts in the Central District of California, which includes Los Angeles County, must be vaccinated against COVID-19 under a policy announced Friday. “The policy is necessary to combat the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and safety of the court’s employees, volunteers and contractors, as well as members of the public and others within the court community,” according to a notice from the court clerk’s office.

