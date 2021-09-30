Kent City 8th Grade Volleyball Faces Tough Grant Teams

Kent City 8th grade volleyball traveled to Grant on Monday for two matches. The first group faced tough competition with challenging serves from Grant. While the Eagles improved in the sets it wasn’t enough to beat Grant. Kent City lost three sets 15-25, 13-25, and 17-25. Leaders in the first group were Deanna Rodriguez with 10 points, including 8 aces, and Olivia Helsen with 9 points, including 4 aces. Rodriguez also led in assists, while Maddyson Mitchell led in kills, and Laynee Hoffman led in digs.