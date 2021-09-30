CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers Injury News: Gavin Lux May Miss a Few Games After Collision with Wall

By Dodgers Nation
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the middle of the game that was really two different games, the Dodgers lost second baseman turned centerfielder Gavin Lux after he ran hard into the outfield wall while trying to corral a deep drive off the bat of Wil Myers of the Padres. ? Prayers up for Gavin...

Dodgers News: Gavin Lux Enjoying Playing Left Field

With AJ Pollock sidelined due to a Grade 2 right hamstring strain, the Los Angeles Dodgers initially attempted to fill his void by having Cody Bellinger and Chris Taylor in the outfield. However, the 2019 National League MVP has continued to struggle, and Taylor dealt with neck trouble, opening the...
Dodgers: Mookie Betts gives Gavin Lux Advice on Experience Moving to the Outfield

Los Angeles Dodgers, Mookie Betts, Gavin Lux, Cincinnati Reds, Major League Baseball Most Valuable Player Award. Recently, Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux has made the move to the outfield and it can become a tricky situation. Lux is essentially adapting to a whole new position on the fly. Luckily he has a former AL MVP he can lean for advice.
Dodgers Highlights: Will Smith, Gavin Lux & Corey Seager Hit Home Runs Vs. Reds

The Los Angeles Dodgers made up for missed opportunities at Great American Ball Park as Will Smith, Gavin Lux and Corey Seager each hit a home run to help get an 8-5 win against the Cincinnati Reds in the rubber match. After two consecutive games without a homer at the hitter-friendly ballpark, Smith changed that with a solo blast off Wade Miley in the second inning. After a Chris Taylor base hit, Lux slugged a two-run homer that extended the Dodgers' lead to 3-0.
Dodgers Vs. Rockies Game Preview: Gavin Lux Starts In Center Field

The Los Angeles Dodgers had their three-game winning streak snapped and face the Colorado Rockies for an afternoon rubber match at Coors Field. L.A. needs a win to avoid falling further behind the San Francisco Giants, who now the National League West by two games. Max Scherzer is on the...
2021 Dodgers Dress Up: Starting Rotation As ‘Sons Of Anarchy,’ Mookie Betts And Gavin Lux Wear ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Costumes & More

After being interrupted last season because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Los Angeles Dodgers brought back their tradition of players, coaches and staff members dressing up for the team’s flight to the last stop of the seasons’ final road trip. The tradition historically had been reserved for rookies, but...
Gavin Lux Is Changing Dynamics of Dodgers Outfield

While some of the main foundations of the Dodgers’ roster have stayed the same over the course of the 2021 season, there are many that have taken on a new look, including an outfield crew that now features Gavin Lux. With a healthy AJ Pollock and Mookie Betts, Los Angeles...
Dodgers: Dave Roberts’ Confidence Grows with Gavin Lux in Centerfield

As former top prospect Gavin Lux continues to carve himself out a role as the ultimate utility man for the Dodgers this year, his development in the centerfield may come as great news to the organization. Manager Dave Roberts expressed his optimism about Lux’s ability to improve at his new...
Dodgers: Should Cody Bellinger Get Starting CF Spot Back Over Gavin Lux?

It seems rather obvious at this point that the Dodgers not only love beating the Padres, but they love doing it in dramatic fashion. From the 4 + 1 comeback in ’06, the team no-hitter in ’18, Chris Taylor’s throw to end the game in ’20, Bellinger’s robbery of Fernando Tatis Jr. in the ’20 NLDS, and the list goes on and on. Well, we now have a new addition to the pantheon of memorable victories against San Diego after the Dodgers erased a four-run deficit late thanks to 5 home runs, 4 coming in the eighth inning. We discuss the Dodgers’ latest epic win over San Diego and how the relentlessness the team played with last night is a sign that the club has flipped the proverbial postseason switch.
Gavin Lux is settling in nicely as an outfielder

Watching Gavin Lux this year has been a little bit like watching Cody Bellinger back in his rookie year. I’m not comparing their skill level, but rather their demeanor at the plate and running around the field. Lux has looked (especially earlier in the season) at times uncomfortable, nervous, overswinging, clearly wanting it just a bit too much to focus on his talent. Since coming back up, despite taking on a few new roles and some odd defensive plays in those new positions, he looks more settled and confident — more like the rumors we heard about him. It makes sense to have one of the team’s most athletic players in center field, and I think the guidance there from Betts (and Taylor, etc.) could help Lux level up even further as a member of the Dodgers. Jack Harris at the LA Times writes about Gavin Lux stepping up in the outfield: Second base can wait for now: Gavin Lux is helping the Dodgers in the outfield.
Gavin Lux is Feeling Better Than Expected after Colliding into Wall

On Thursday before the Dodger's last game against the Padres, Dave Roberts spoke with the media and gave an update on how Lux was feeling. [Gavin is] sore, but in a lot better spot than we would have hoped or expected, so as far as availability, I would say to run or potentially take an at-bat late.
Dodgers Injuries: Gavin Lux Sustained Neck Stinger On Crash Into Fence

The Los Angeles Dodgers have fought injuries all season and may have picked up another with only a handful of games remaining on their schedule as Gavin Lux was removed in the sixth inning of Wednesday’s game. Lux attempted to make a running catch in center field but had the...
Gavin Lux leaves game after crashing into centerfield wall

Dodgers outfielder Gavin Lux suffered what manager Dave Roberts called a neck stinger while crashing into the centerfield wall on Wednesday night in the Dodgers’ 11-9 the Padres at Dodger Stadium. Lux was trying to track down a drive by Wil Myers in the sixth inning. Lux had the ball...
Dodgers' Gavin Lux (neck) sidelined Thursday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux (neck) is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Vince Velasquez and the San Diego Padres. Lux was removed from Wednesday's win over the Padres after crashing into the outfield wall. Cody Bellinger is replacing Lux in center field and hitting eighth Thursday night.
