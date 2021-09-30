Dodgers Injury News: Gavin Lux May Miss a Few Games After Collision with Wall

Watching Gavin Lux this year has been a little bit like watching Cody Bellinger back in his rookie year. I’m not comparing their skill level, but rather their demeanor at the plate and running around the field. Lux has looked (especially earlier in the season) at times uncomfortable, nervous, overswinging, clearly wanting it just a bit too much to focus on his talent. Since coming back up, despite taking on a few new roles and some odd defensive plays in those new positions, he looks more settled and confident — more like the rumors we heard about him. It makes sense to have one of the team’s most athletic players in center field, and I think the guidance there from Betts (and Taylor, etc.) could help Lux level up even further as a member of the Dodgers. Jack Harris at the LA Times writes about Gavin Lux stepping up in the outfield: Second base can wait for now: Gavin Lux is helping the Dodgers in the outfield.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO