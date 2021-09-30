Letter to Stockholders: BioLargo Positions for Expansive Commercial Reach Through Strategic Partnerships

New Delhi, [India], October 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): KoreaShop 24, a leading B2B platform that facilitates trade between India and Korea. Being an ideal platform for thousands of buyers and sellers from South Korea and other parts of the world, the portal helps to achieve smooth, secure, and successful trade for its partners. Not just this, KoreaShop 24 also activates strategic partnerships for its clients and helps them to be highly effective in business operations.

