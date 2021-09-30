Giveon “For Tonight” On The Tonight Show

Back in the Before Times, Orville Peck made us feel a lil’ bit country in places we never expected, delivering one of the best albums of the past decade in 2019’s Pony before following it up last year with the equally infectious Show Pony EP. Lots have happened since he arrived; to us, the world, and Peck in particular, as the still-mysterious (!!!) country crooner, who was masking up long before it was in style, has seen a glow-up like few others. Collaborations with everyone from Trixie Mattel to Shania Twain has risen Peck’s stock considerably, but in the end, it still all comes down to the quality of the tunes, and Peck has them in spades. Tonight (September 21) he brings his Drive Me, Crazy Tour to Fête Music Hall in Providence, reminding us of all the fun we had before the world came to a grinding halt, and rekindling our love for a performer who once seemed like the unlikeliest underdog, but now resides as a mainstay in our hearts, minds, and playlists.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 15 DAYS AGO