CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Giveon “For Tonight” On The Tonight Show

By Paul “Big Homie” Duong
rapradar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor tonight on The Tonight Show. Giveon served as the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (Sept. 29). Gazing out of two faux windows on stage, Giveon gave an intimate performance of his latest single, “For Tonight“. Lilian Braim. I made over $700 per day...

rapradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
energy941.com

Snoop Dogg Announces Next Album On ‘The Tonight Show’

Snoop Dogg stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday (September 27) and he discussed his new role as the executive creative and strategic consultant for Def Jam and two albums he’s been working on. First up is his 19th studio album titled, “Algorithm” which Snoop says will...
CELEBRITIES
NME

TWICE to debut English-language single ‘The Feels’ on ‘The Tonight Show’

TWICE have announced that they will be performing their first English-language single ‘The Feels’ for the first time on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon next month. On Thursday (September 23), the K-pop girl group shared that they would be making their debut appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on October 1. TWICE will be performing their first-ever English-language single ‘The Feels’, which is set for release on the same day.
MUSIC
UPI News

The Killers perform 'Dying Breed' on 'The Tonight Show'

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- The Killers took the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. The rock band performed for a live audience on top of 30 Rock plaza during Thursday's episode of the NBC late-night show. The Killers kicked off their set with "Dying Breed," a single from...
MUSIC
kpopstarz.com

TWICE Reveals Upcoming Appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

TWICE revealed Wednesday that they will be having a guest appearance and performance at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. They posted a greeting where they announced that they will be performing their upcoming Full-English Single, The Feels on October 1 at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. #TWICExJimmyFallon Trends...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giveon
Person
Jimmy Fallon
wxbm.com

Mickey Guyton Performed “Lay It On Me” on The Tonight Show

Mickey Guyton got to perform another song from her album, Remember Her Name, on National TV when she appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. This week Mickey showed up on the late night program and sang “Lay It On Me” – check it out here…. Photo Courtesy of...
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

New Video: Giveon – ‘For Tonight’

Giveon may have scored one of the biggest R&B hits of the year with his breakthrough single ‘Heartbreak Anniversary’ (featured on the GRAMMY-nominated project ‘Take Time‘), and later a Hot 100 #1 single as assistant on Justin Bieber‘s enduring hit, ‘Peaches,’ but that doesn’t mean he’s resting on his laurels.
ENTERTAINMENT
Finger Lakes Times

Jimmy Kicks Off The Tonight Show: Five Boroughs Edition From Top of 30 Rock | The Tonight Show

Jimmy takes The Tonight Show out of Studio 6B and into New York City’s five boroughs, joined at different landmarks by special guests. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Stereogum

Givēon – “For Tonight”

The Long Beach R&B singer Givēon has had a fast rise in the last couple of years, thanks to a couple of prominent Drake collaborations and an appearance on Justin Bieber’s chart-topping single “Peaches.” But Givēon’s music is a whole lot more low-key than his resume implies. Givēon released two EPs last year, and Epic recently compiled them into the new album-length release When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time; Stereogum’s Chris DeVille had some nice things to say about it. Today, Givēon follows that release with “For Tonight,” a new single that showcases his subtle skills.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
rapradar.com

G-Eazy & Demi Levato “Breakdown” On The Tonight Show

G-Eazy and Demi Lovato hit The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (Sept. 28) to perform their collaboration, “Breakdown”. Overlooking backdrops of news headlines and nature’s wonders, the multi-platinum rapper and Grammy-nominated singer gave their first live performance of their inspiring duet. “Breakdown” is off G-Eazy’s latest album, These...
CELEBRITIES
thefreepress.ca

B.C. border collie impresses Tonight Show host with Jenga talent

A Maple Ridge border collie has mastered the mental dexterity required to remove a wooden block from a Jenga tower – and on Monday received his 15 minutes of fame on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Ollie, a seven year old border collie, and his fur mama Lindsey Wadden,...
ANIMALS
UPI News

Maluma plays 'One Word Song' with Jimmy Fallon on 'Tonight Show'

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Maluma played "One Word Songs" with Jimmy Fallon and discussed releasing new music during the COVID-19 pandemic on The Tonight Show. The singer and Fallon took turns performing popular songs using only a random word during the game on Wednesday. The pair would then have to try and guess what song the other was singing.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

[WATCH] Givēon Performs “For Tonight” on ‘The Tonight Show’

With a new single out and a tour on the way, Givēon is more than ready to perform live. Before he hits the road, Givēon hit The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to deliver a live performance of “For Tonight.”. Givēon recently announced his Timeless Tour! The 14-city tour went...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Finger Lakes Times

Jimmy Announces Clash of the Cover Bands and The Kids' Tonight Show | The Tonight Show

Jimmy announces some exciting upcoming Electric Hot Dog projects like Clash of the Cover Bands and The Kids' Tonight Show. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Weeknights 11:35/10:35c.
MUSIC
HuffingtonPost

Chloe Fineman Does Some Eye-Opening Impressions On 'The Tonight Show'

Impressionist Chloe Fineman may have just done actors Meryl Streep, Keira Knightley and Jennifer Coolidge better than they do themselves. (OK, that’s not possible, but you get our point.) The “Saturday Night Live” star showed off her impersonation skills on “The Tonight Show” Thursday, assuming different personas when she got...
CELEBRITIES
vanyaland.com

This Show Is Tonight: Orville Peck plays Fete in Providence

Back in the Before Times, Orville Peck made us feel a lil’ bit country in places we never expected, delivering one of the best albums of the past decade in 2019’s Pony before following it up last year with the equally infectious Show Pony EP. Lots have happened since he arrived; to us, the world, and Peck in particular, as the still-mysterious (!!!) country crooner, who was masking up long before it was in style, has seen a glow-up like few others. Collaborations with everyone from Trixie Mattel to Shania Twain has risen Peck’s stock considerably, but in the end, it still all comes down to the quality of the tunes, and Peck has them in spades. Tonight (September 21) he brings his Drive Me, Crazy Tour to Fête Music Hall in Providence, reminding us of all the fun we had before the world came to a grinding halt, and rekindling our love for a performer who once seemed like the unlikeliest underdog, but now resides as a mainstay in our hearts, minds, and playlists.
PROVIDENCE, RI
My Clallam County

Tonight on ABC: 'The Wonder Years'

Tonight, ABC is relaunching its beloved series The Wonder Years from a new perspective. Narrated by Don Cheadle, the show is set in the late 1960s, and centers on a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama. Aside from serving as a director on tonight’s pilot, Fred Savage himself is one...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Who are the performers on the Strictly results show tonight?

Tonight (Sunday 3 October) is the first results show of the 2021 series of Strictly Come Dancing.To open the show, singer Tom Grennan is joining the Strictly professionals for a group routine set in a western saloon.Grennan is a 26-year-old artist from Bedford. He found fame as the guest vocalist on Chase & Status’s "All Goes Wrong", which was featured as the Hottest Record on Annie Mac’s BBC Radio 1 show.Singer-songwriter Griff will also be in the ballroom to perform her new single, “One Night”. Griff, real name Sarah Faith Griffiths, was named the Rising Star at the 2021...
TV SHOWS
WISH-TV

‘Indy Magic’ show comes to IndyFringe tonight

“Indy Magic” returns to the Circle City tonight with more magic and wonder than ever before!. Local magic icon Taylor Martin presents Voodoo Magic by John Shore and the incomparable Matt Stanley. Matt is well known at Atlantis for his magical cruises. He joined us today with a preview of...
PERFORMING ARTS
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy