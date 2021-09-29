CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Tried This Former K-Pop Star's Shelf-Stable Vitamin C and Loved It

By Erika Veurink
Byrdie
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe put the Matter Of Fact Ascorbic Acid 20 Brightening C Serum to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review. I’d long considered myself happy without vitamin C. When you test beauty products occupationally, it’s sometimes easier to just maintain biases in order to streamline your process. I associated vitamin C with a rancid smell and borderline immediate expiration dates. That is, until Matter of Fact's Ascorbic Acid 20 Brightening C Serum. The brand-new formulation promises sixteen months of shelf-stable product infused with powerful antioxidants—sans pilling and packaged sustainability. The results had me wondering what had taken me so long to embrace the ingredient known for its anti-aging and glow-boosting properties. Keep reading for my in-depth review of this innovative vitamin C serum.

