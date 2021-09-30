CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Adult Swim pairs up billy woods and The Koreatown Oddity to blunted effect on "NFT"

By Mark Salisbury
earmilk.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe annual Adult Swim Singles series has yielded several weighty additions from artists keen to impress the nerds with the power to grant them their own animated show and lucrative merchandise. New York’s billy woods and LA’s The Koreatown Oddity have made a Stateside connection for their introduction to the canon and first ever collaboration, and the pair of illustrious underground legends take their blunted, cavernous sound and kick an extension through the back wall on “NFT.” Like much of the content on Adult Swim, accessibility is not a key concern here. If it takes a few listens to cut through the humming industrial fuzz surrounding the dense, labyrinthine wordplay, that’s just one of those things.

earmilk.com

Comments / 0

Related
Taste of Country

‘Old Yeller’ Star Tommy Kirk Dead at 79

Actor Tommy Kirk, best known for his role as Travis Coates in the 1957 film Old Yeller, has died. The 79-year-old was a teenage star for Disney throughout the '60s, before controversy led to his firing by the studio. The Shaggy Dog, The Absent-Minded Professor and Son of Flubber are...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Sam Riddle Dies: ‘Star Search’ Producer & Original L.A. “Boss Radio” DJ Was 85

Sam Riddle, an original “Boss Radio” DJ on KHJ Los Angeles who also produced and narrated Star Search and many other TV shows, died Monday at his home in Palm Desert, CA. He was 85. Riddle’s family said had been battling Lewy body dementia. Showbiz & Media Figures We’ve Lost In 2021 – Photo Gallery Riddle was one of KHJ’s original Boss Jocks during the mid-1960s and went on to host local TV shows including Hollywood A Go Go, 9th Street West, Boss City and Sounds of Now. He also co-hosted Get It Together with Mama Cass and Sam Riddle at the turn of the 1970s....
TV SHOWS
bubbleblabber.com

W2W2nite 9/21/21: Adult Swim

“May Cause Your Dad to Come Back With That Gallon of Milk He Went Out for 10 Years Ago”. Premieres: Midnight ET/PT, check your local listings. Peppa Pig’s love of muddy puddles; “Robot Chicken” says yes; Smaug has another use for Hobbits; Feivel discovers being an American citizen comes with shocking responsibilities.
TV SERIES
earmilk.com

KEANA shares relationship advice in new single "Teardrops"

Los Angeles based electro dream pop artist KEANA is best known for creating vivid and thought provoking music tied to themes of fantasy and transcendence, while encouraging a child-like sense of wonder and imagination amongst her listeners. The talented artist just released her latest single, "Teardrops," where she shares an important message about the delicate connection between relationships, healing, and self-love.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Armand Hammer
earmilk.com

ANJXLXE illustrates the thrill of new love in “FEEL IT”

The honeymoon phase of a relationship is a familiar one, where we get butterflies from a call or text and swoon over every romantic gesture. ANJXLXE captures that magic of blossoming love in her new single “FEEL IT”. The stunning piece gleams with sparkling guitar and energetic high hat. Her buttery tone paired with shimmery backing vocals, creates a dreamy rush that is truly addictive. She seductively sings, “We’ve got this vibe/ too strong to put aside/ getting lost in your eyes.” ANJXLXE’s silky sound is reminiscent of greats like Ariana Grande.
MUSIC
geekspin

A Rick and Morty horror short will air on Adult Swim this October

Rick and Morty is coming back to Adult Swim sooner than expected. The adult animated series just finished its 10-episode season-five run last September, but Cartoon Network’s nighttime programming block has already set a return date for the fan-favorite sci-fi sitcom. Based on Toonami’s October 16th programming schedule, a Rick...
TV SERIES
earmilk.com

VASSY shares hypnotic "Don't Wanna Be Right" with Vinny Vibe

VASSY returns with "Don't Wanna Be Right," with Vinny Vibe. On the track, she brings to life her iconic vocal work, combined with her pop-dance ethos that has helped her to hone a unique and vibrant sound. VASSY's hypnotic melodies alongside her memorable lyrics create a soulful bed of music...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Koreatown Oddity#Koreatown#Adult Swim#Dexterity#Nft#Time
earmilk.com

Gio Franklin digs deep to "Fly Away"

Emerging rapper Gio Franklin is a man who wears many hats, from rapping, acting, and sports but alas music is his first love. In his single "Fly Away" he delivers a somber and heartfelt tale of love gone sour as he realized that people who he thought were his friends turned their backs on him. Bolstered by the melancholic piano chords and booming trap drum groove, Franklin displays his prowess as a songwriter and arranger, fusing vivid raps with earworm melodic runs that linger on after you stopped listening. The record is quite relatable and will appeal to people that are going through similar situations in these crazy times we live in.
CELEBRITIES
earmilk.com

Los Angeles duo Rush Midnight offer late night vibes with "Take The Long Way Home"

Los Angeles duo Rush Midnight sets the perfect mood for late night trips with atmospheric and groovy single, “Take The Long Way Home,” offering a calming blend of melodic funk and feather-light vocals, layered over an intricate swirl of soft synths, lilting strings and quiet drums. Written to capture the feeling of wanting to savor every moment of joy, the track paints a vivid picture of long drives in solitude as it brims with warm, feel-good energy even as touches of lonely melancholia peek through.
LOS ANGELES, CA
earmilk.com

Scottish rising act Murdo Mitchell drops anthemic folk-tinged offering, "Faded"

Scottish musician Murdo Mitchell drops soothing but anthemic single, “Faded,” continuing his impressive musical streak following an impactful debut. With an acoustic sensibility built on booming beats, indie hooks and a smooth vocal delivery, Mitchell’s latest foray thrums with an unbridled energy that has us playing the track on loop, while emotional nuances envelops us with calming vibes.
MUSIC
earmilk.com

Creative pop trio Lucy Dreams drops glitchy, futuristic offering "Silver Lines"

Innovative pop trio Lucy Dreams drops transportive single “Silver Lines,” an amalgamation of reverb-soaked vocals, booming bassline and lush synths embedded in a futuristic production. Exploring the thin lines between reality and dreams, conscious and unconscious, the ambient offering is tinged with a powerful psychedelia that roots us on the spot.
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
The Guardian

Elijah Wood: ‘I still have a pair of Hobbit feet in my house’

I grew up in a blue-collar, working-class family in Cedar Rapids in Iowa. My dad worked at the box factory, and my mum worked at the Quaker Oats factory. Eventually they pooled resources and built a deli called Souper, which sold soups, sandwiches and salads. There’s normally a moment of inspiration that inspires an actor’s origins. For me it was minestrone soup… Of course it wasn’t! I never had that moment.
CELEBRITIES
earmilk.com

untrusted & pretence share soothing track, "eyes blue or brown, can't remember"

Up-and-coming lo-fi artists untrusted & pretence have shared a smooth new single called "eyes blue or brown, can't remember." The artists have recently gained a substantial following after a string of laid-back, catchy offerings, including the dreamy "Let Me Down Slowly." They return with this celestial new track, showcasing their signature style consisting of hazy instrumentation and mellow, spacey vocals.
MUSIC
earmilk.com

KLYE releases "Optimistic" single and music video in collaboration with Dougie F

The emotive rapper KYLE returns with new single "Optimistic", in collaboration with Dougie F and is out now on all platforms. Steeped in emotion and feel-good energy, "Optimistic" combines delicate piano chords with KYLE and regular collaborator Dougie F’s smooth vocals and heart-on-sleeve lyricism. The suitably cinematic, Singing in The Rain-reminiscent official video sees both artists take centre stage as they deliver a touching visual representation of the track’s romantic vibe. "Optimistic" will feature on the California artist’s forthcoming album, the follow-up to last year’s See You When I Am Famous!!!!!!!!!!!! and his 2018 debut Light Of Mine.
CELEBRITIES
earmilk.com

Maasho drops eclectic new two pack of singles, "Cardigan/Fashion Killa"

In 2021, the battle for consumers' attention spans have only gotten more tough with the array of different streaming options, making it tough for creators to stand out among the herd. After gaining a bit of a buzz on the back of a few well-received singles, Raleigh, North Carolina native Maasho is looking to shake up the average rollout. Instead of dropping a fully fleshed out single, or even an EP, he opts to combine these notions with his energetic new release, "Cardigan/Fashion Killa."
MUSIC
earmilk.com

Plastic Rhino drop their eerie new single “Euphoria Now”

Ever feel so stuck in life that it causes you to look within and face your inner demons? Plastic Rhino’s new single “Euphoria Now” is all about being trapped everyday in the same draining routine and the ways it can mess with your mind. The track features intense arrangements of heavy guitars and drums, and the group's fierce moody vocals paired with that dark backdrop create something truly spine-chilling.
MUSIC
earmilk.com

Myles Cameron paints the world blue on 'Black Boys Look Blue'

After releasing a strong run of leadup singles, Myles Cameron finally unveils his third and final EP Black Boys Look Blue today, his most thorough and accessible body of work yet in his young career. From the frantic opening notes of "The Blue," you can tell the project is different...
MUSIC
earmilk.com

Irish musician Erica Cody writes self-confident love letter to younger self on "Queen"

Irish R&B singer Erica Cody brings alive classic 90s vibes with her latest single “Queen,” led by sultry vocals and slow-build instrumentals. Written as a love letter to your younger self, the track encourages us to be unapologetically ourselves. With soulful harmonies and pulsing beats, Cody comes in with poise and style reminding us that we control our happiness.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy