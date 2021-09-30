Adult Swim pairs up billy woods and The Koreatown Oddity to blunted effect on "NFT"

The annual Adult Swim Singles series has yielded several weighty additions from artists keen to impress the nerds with the power to grant them their own animated show and lucrative merchandise. New York’s billy woods and LA’s The Koreatown Oddity have made a Stateside connection for their introduction to the canon and first ever collaboration, and the pair of illustrious underground legends take their blunted, cavernous sound and kick an extension through the back wall on “NFT.” Like much of the content on Adult Swim, accessibility is not a key concern here. If it takes a few listens to cut through the humming industrial fuzz surrounding the dense, labyrinthine wordplay, that’s just one of those things.