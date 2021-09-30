OLIVE CREST RIVERSIDE AND PALM DESERT ANNOUNCE THE LAUNCH OF “CHILD ABUSE STOPS HERE” CAMPAIGN
By Admin
coachellavalleyweekly.com
5 days ago
Olive Crest, the trusted leader in the prevention and treatment of child abuse for over 45 years, has announced the launch of a significant Fundraising Campaign, “Child Abuse Stops Here” for both the Desert Communities and Riverside County. Did you know . . . There is a report of child...
St. Francis High School kicked off its $100 million “Light the Way” fund-raising campaign Sept. 15 with an on-campus, outdoor event recognizing early donors and previewing a set of projects the money will support. School president Jason Curtis offered a sneak peek of the campaign for nearly 300 attendees. “This...
No student should have to choose between buying books or food. Or pass up an internship opportunity because they can’t afford gas. Or drop out of school to ease the financial burden on their family. But these choices are a reality for many students who attend the University of California, Riverside.
Olive Crest works with Coachella Valley families to put an end to child abuse and now you can join them in their cause. "So we do that through equipping families, giving them resources, we have mental health services, just wherever a family's at in that, either. If it's a preventative, a crisis moment, or even
The post Now Hiring: Olive Crest looking to fill several positions for new Palm Desert center appeared first on KESQ.
The mall in Palm Desert is missing its signature signage, showcasing the shopping center as a Westfield-branded property. News Channel 3 has been working to find out what this means for the short-term and long-term future of the facility. In early August, News Channel 3 confirmed with a spokesperson for Westfield that the mall's lender
The post ‘Westfield’ signage stripped from mall in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
Hawaii has enacted some of the strictest restrictions throughout the pandemic, from a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone entering the islands before the vaccine rollout to the current 10-day quarantine for any unvaccinated people who won't get tested for COVID. Governor David Ige has been urging travelers to delay visiting, as Hawaii deals with an accelerated surge of COVID cases and a lack of available health care resources, and it's clear the state is not afraid to get tough on unvaccinated visitors. Now, Hawaii is becoming even less hospitable to tourists who haven't gotten their COVID shots, with many major hotels in the state cracking down on unvaccinated guests.
While authorities (and Dog The Bounty Hunter of course) continue to track down Brian Laundrie, a Florida couple has shared what could be the last image of the fugitive anyone has. Those following the case know the Laundrie family has now admitted to having gone camping with their son in...
RONCEVERTE, WV (WOAY) – A three-bedroom, one-bath house is now in the finishing stages of construction and will soon be ready for a family that is less fortunate to call it home. “We are looking to partner with a low-income family who identifies as homeless and special needs,” says Kayla...
He was a man who spent quality time with his kids and shared vegetables from his garden with neighbors in the quiet community in Fort Smith, Arkansas. Those admirable outward traits made it all the more difficult to comprehend that Charles Ray Vines was hiding a dark and depraved secret.
Inaugural Desert Air Festival Set for Palm Springs, CA This December. The California desert will come alive this December with music and adventure when Desert Air brings its magic to Palm Springs, showcasing the talents of some of electronic music’s brightest international stars, including Dixon, The Martinez Brothers, Peggy Gou, DJ Koze, and more. Brought to life by California-based concert series organizers Splash House and Goldenvoice, the two-day, inaugural event will take place December 10 and 11 at the Palm Springs Air Museum, one of North America’s most unusual open-air venues.
Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia and as of 2020, there are approximately 50 million people worldwide with dementia. It’s a progressive disease that begins with mild memory loss possibly leading to less responsiveness over time, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cases are usually found in people over the age of 65, but it can affect younger people, too.
A series of small earthquakes rattled a remote area of Riverside County near Anza today, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The initial quake, with a magnitude of 3.7, struck at 3:41 p.m. about five miles south of Mountain Center, and roughly 15 miles east-southeast of Hemet, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — 1,800 Afghan refugees are on their way to Oklahoma after Afghanistan fell to the Taliban in August. On Wednesday, the Council on American-Islamic Relations reported the 3rd Afghan family has arrived in Oklahoma. Refugees are in the process of being resettled to the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metro areas.
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — More than 2,000 Kaiser Permanente workers who elected to not receive the COVID vaccine have been suspended without pay, according to the health care provider.
Kaiser Permanente said more than 92% of its employees have been vaccinated, up from 78% when the company’s vaccination requirement was initially announced on August 2. According to Kaiser, each suspended worker has until December 1 to get vaccinated.
“As of October 4, just over 2,200 have not responded to our vaccine requirement, and have been put on unpaid administrative leave across the country,” Kaiser said in a statement. “We hope none of our employees will choose to leave their jobs rather than be vaccinated, but we won’t know with certainty until then. We will continue to work with this group of employees to allay concerns and educate them about the vaccines, their benefits, and risks.”
Kaiser Permanente, the nation’s largest nonprofit health care organization, said its mandate applies across all of Kaiser’s locations in Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Oregon, Virginia, Washington and Washington, D.C. In July, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a requirement for all health care workers to get vaccinated or be subject to frequent COVID-19 testing.
Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois’ Nut, Candy and Magazine (NCM) Program kicks off Saturday. Girl Scouts will be selling treats and magazine subscriptions through Oct. 24. “The annual NCM Program is a great way for troops to raise start up funds as they begin their new Girl Scout year,” said Katie Grayling, Senior Manager of Product Programs. “Not only do girls raise funds for their activities, they also learn valuable life skills in the process,” Grayling adds.
ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — In an announcement on Tuesday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced a plan to add 120 new pop-up vaccination sites across New York State over the next 12 weeks through the #VaxtoSchool campaign. The campaign aims to raise vaccination rates among students ages 12 to 17. While Pfizer's...
Local pediatricians: vaccinating elementary-aged children could be major step in fight against COVID. Local pediatricians: vaccinating elementary-aged children could be major step in fight against COVID. Districts getting creative when it comes to finding school bus drivers. Police search for 2 men charged in connection with infant’s death after not...
Desert Theatrework opens its season Oct. 8 with The Producers, the hysterical Mel Brooks musical. Certified Farmers’ Markets are back in business outdoors as we roll into October. In Palm Desert, check out the new location, El Paseo and San Pablo Avenue on Wednesday mornings starting Oct. 6. In La Quinta, the market operates on Sunday mornings on Main Street in Old Town La Quinta, while the Palm Springs edition runs on Saturday mornings at the Palm Springs Cultural center parking lot.
In 2005, Jessica Lall ran for Undergraduate Student Government president, navigated campus political dynamics, and learned how to create a politcal platform. Now, Lall, who graduated in 2006, is running for Mayor of Los Angeles, using some lessons she learned in her campaign at USC, finding common ground and bringing people together.
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – The lawyer for Brian Laundrie’s family revealed Tuesday that Brian took a flight back to Florida days after he and fiancée Gabby Petito got into a fight in Utah in mid-August. Meanwhile, Petito’s parents spoke with Dr. Phil, saying they believe Brian is a “coward” who is still alive and in hiding. Brian’s sister, Cassie, also spoke out in a new interview, saying she doesn’t know where her brother is and that their parents should “come clean” if they were involved in his disappearance.
Comments / 0