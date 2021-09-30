CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

OLIVE CREST RIVERSIDE AND PALM DESERT ANNOUNCE THE LAUNCH OF “CHILD ABUSE STOPS HERE” CAMPAIGN

By Admin
coachellavalleyweekly.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlive Crest, the trusted leader in the prevention and treatment of child abuse for over 45 years, has announced the launch of a significant Fundraising Campaign, “Child Abuse Stops Here” for both the Desert Communities and Riverside County. Did you know . . . There is a report of child...

coachellavalleyweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
losaltosonline.com

St. Francis launches $100M campaign

St. Francis High School kicked off its $100 million “Light the Way” fund-raising campaign Sept. 15 with an on-campus, outdoor event recognizing early donors and previewing a set of projects the money will support. School president Jason Curtis offered a sneak peek of the campaign for nearly 300 attendees. “This...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
ucr.edu

UC Riverside launches student-centered Beyond Brilliant

No student should have to choose between buying books or food. Or pass up an internship opportunity because they can’t afford gas. Or drop out of school to ease the financial burden on their family. But these choices are a reality for many students who attend the University of California, Riverside.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Now Hiring: Olive Crest looking to fill several positions for new Palm Desert center

Olive Crest works with Coachella Valley families to put an end to child abuse and now you can join them in their cause. "So we do that through equipping families, giving them resources, we have mental health services, just wherever a family's at in that, either. If it's a preventative, a crisis moment, or even The post Now Hiring: Olive Crest looking to fill several positions for new Palm Desert center appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

‘Westfield’ signage stripped from mall in Palm Desert

The mall in Palm Desert is missing its signature signage, showcasing the shopping center as a Westfield-branded property. News Channel 3 has been working to find out what this means for the short-term and long-term future of the facility. In early August, News Channel 3 confirmed with a spokesperson for Westfield that the mall's lender The post ‘Westfield’ signage stripped from mall in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From These Hotels, Starting Oct. 15

Hawaii has enacted some of the strictest restrictions throughout the pandemic, from a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone entering the islands before the vaccine rollout to the current 10-day quarantine for any unvaccinated people who won't get tested for COVID. Governor David Ige has been urging travelers to delay visiting, as Hawaii deals with an accelerated surge of COVID cases and a lack of available health care resources, and it's clear the state is not afraid to get tough on unvaccinated visitors. Now, Hawaii is becoming even less hospitable to tourists who haven't gotten their COVID shots, with many major hotels in the state cracking down on unvaccinated guests.
woay.com

Habitat for Humanity looking for a family to purchase a new home

RONCEVERTE, WV (WOAY) – A three-bedroom, one-bath house is now in the finishing stages of construction and will soon be ready for a family that is less fortunate to call it home. “We are looking to partner with a low-income family who identifies as homeless and special needs,” says Kayla...
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Child Welfare#Synagogues#Charity#Olive Crest Riverside#Fundraising Campaign#Campaign Sponsorships
musicfestnews.com

Inaugural Desert Air Festival Set for Palm Springs, CA This December

Inaugural Desert Air Festival Set for Palm Springs, CA This December. The California desert will come alive this December with music and adventure when Desert Air brings its magic to Palm Springs, showcasing the talents of some of electronic music’s brightest international stars, including Dixon, The Martinez Brothers, Peggy Gou, DJ Koze, and more. Brought to life by California-based concert series organizers Splash House and Goldenvoice, the two-day, inaugural event will take place December 10 and 11 at the Palm Springs Air Museum, one of North America’s most unusual open-air venues.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Destigmatizing Alzheimer’s Disease on World Alzheimer’s Day with ‘Right at Home’ of Palm Desert

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia and as of 2020, there are approximately 50 million people worldwide with dementia. It’s a progressive disease that begins with mild memory loss possibly leading to less responsiveness over time, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cases are usually found in people over the age of 65, but it can affect younger people, too.
PALM DESERT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
CBS San Francisco

Kaiser: 2,200 Employees Suspended For Skipping Vaccine; More Than 92% Workers Vaccinated

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — More than 2,000 Kaiser Permanente workers who elected to not receive the COVID vaccine have been suspended without pay, according to the health care provider. Kaiser Permanente said more than 92% of its employees have been vaccinated, up from 78% when the company’s vaccination requirement was initially announced on August 2. According to Kaiser, each suspended worker has until December 1 to get vaccinated. “As of October 4, just over 2,200 have not responded to our vaccine requirement, and have been put on unpaid administrative leave across the country,” Kaiser said in a statement. “We hope none of our employees will choose to leave their jobs rather than be vaccinated, but we won’t know with certainty until then. We will continue to work with this group of employees to allay concerns and educate them about the vaccines, their benefits, and risks.” Kaiser Permanente, the nation’s largest nonprofit health care organization, said its mandate applies across all of Kaiser’s locations in Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Oregon, Virginia, Washington and Washington, D.C. In July, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a requirement for all health care workers to get vaccinated or be subject to frequent COVID-19 testing.
theintelligencer.com

The Girl Scouts launch sweet campaign

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois’ Nut, Candy and Magazine (NCM) Program kicks off Saturday. Girl Scouts will be selling treats and magazine subscriptions through Oct. 24. “The annual NCM Program is a great way for troops to raise start up funds as they begin their new Girl Scout year,” said Katie Grayling, Senior Manager of Product Programs. “Not only do girls raise funds for their activities, they also learn valuable life skills in the process,” Grayling adds.
SOCIETY
palmspringslife.com

The High Desert is the place to be with the Joshua Tree Music Festival and Highway 62 Art Tours, while El Paseo turns pink in Palm Desert.

Desert Theatrework opens its season Oct. 8 with The Producers, the hysterical Mel Brooks musical. Certified Farmers’ Markets are back in business outdoors as we roll into October. In Palm Desert, check out the new location, El Paseo and San Pablo Avenue on Wednesday mornings starting Oct. 6. In La Quinta, the market operates on Sunday mornings on Main Street in Old Town La Quinta, while the Palm Springs edition runs on Saturday mornings at the Palm Springs Cultural center parking lot.
PALM DESERT, CA
Daily Trojan

Alumna announces mayoral campaign

In 2005, Jessica Lall ran for Undergraduate Student Government president, navigated campus political dynamics, and learned how to create a politcal platform. Now, Lall, who graduated in 2006, is running for Mayor of Los Angeles, using some lessons she learned in her campaign at USC, finding common ground and bringing people together.
LOS ANGELES, CA
audacy.com

GABBY PETITO: Brian Laundrie flew back to FL after Utah fight, Petito family speaks out in Dr. Phil interview

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – The lawyer for Brian Laundrie’s family revealed Tuesday that Brian took a flight back to Florida days after he and fiancée Gabby Petito got into a fight in Utah in mid-August. Meanwhile, Petito’s parents spoke with Dr. Phil, saying they believe Brian is a “coward” who is still alive and in hiding. Brian’s sister, Cassie, also spoke out in a new interview, saying she doesn’t know where her brother is and that their parents should “come clean” if they were involved in his disappearance.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy