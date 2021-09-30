What billion-dollar Las Vegas real estate deals say about larger hospitality recovery

The federal emergency unemployment benefits created to help the millions of people out of work due to the pandemic expired in early September. Even though hospitalizations remain high throughout the nation and many people are still out of work, programs that offered unemployment assistance and a weekly $300 stipend for the unemployed are no longer available. Nevada has the highest unemployment rate in the nation, with more than 120,000 people considered unemployed, according to recent data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation. The state’s 7.7% rate is down from its peak last April — nearly 30% — but it’s still more than double what it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 8 DAYS AGO