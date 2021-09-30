CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What billion-dollar Las Vegas real estate deals say about larger hospitality recovery

By Ashley Fahey
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe $5.65 billion sale of The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas is the latest in a string of recent billion-dollar transactions reshaping the Strip's ownership. New York investment giant Blackstone Inc. said this week it was selling the 3,032-room casino resort in a deal that'll bifurcate the real estate and operations of the casino. Las Vegas-based MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is acquiring casino operations for $1.7 billion while a consortium of buyers — New York-based Stonepeak Partners LP, Cherng Family Trust of Los Angeles and Blackstone — are paying about $4 billion for the property.

news3lv.com

Equestrian-Lifestyle Estate in Las Vegas lists for $7,950,000

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A luxurious equestrian paradise is now available in Las Vegas. Located at 4225 N Jensen Street, the property is represented by Anthony Spiegel with The Ivan Sher Group of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Nevada Properties and has been listed for $7,950,000. Known as "The House of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
rismedia.com

Inside Jeff Bezos’ Multi-Billion Dollar Real Estate Portfolio

Elon Musk may have just surpassed Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos as the richest person in the world (at time of press), but with a net worth of $191.4 billion and owning the properties he does, he’s not bound to lose any sleep over the news. Bezos, like other billionaires, has a complex and wide-ranging real estate portfolio that includes everything from Beverly Hills mansions to the Corn Ranch near Van Horn, Texas.
TODAY.com

Dealing with a seller’s market: Inside the new state of real estate

As our cross-platform series “The Great Divide” continues, Stefani Berkin, president of real estate company R New York, joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to tell you everything you need to know about the current seller’s market. She outlines the paperwork you should have prepared when you go house-hunting.Oct. 4, 2021.
REAL ESTATE
ftnnews.com

What It's Actually Like Living in Las Vegas Year-Round

You'll notice the red rocks that dot the landscape and the beautiful blue sky that energizes you every day as soon as you arrive in Las Vegas. You might not be happy to go outside in the middle of summer, but you can blame it on the dry heat, and you'll have air conditioning everywhere you go. Living in Las Vegas will alter your lifestyle, financial outlook, entertainment preferences, and leisure activities. When you mention a day trip to a national park or a new Cantonese cuisine you were inspired to prepare after visiting a terrific new restaurant, those closest to you will notice.
LAS VEGAS, NV
reviewjournal.com

Acquisition of The Cosmopolitan was shrewd move by MGM Resorts

Last week, the largest employer on the Strip made the surprise announcement that it’s acquiring the operations of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for $1.625 billion. It’s part of a larger $5.65 billion real estate deal for Blackstone with a method in vogue in the gaming industry these days: A group of investors is buying the real estate beneath The Cosmopolitan, and MGM is getting the operations piece.
LAS VEGAS, NV
riviera-maya-news.com

AMPI reports on the ongoing recovery of the real estate sector in Cancun

Cancun, Q.R. — Three real estate projects in Cancun have helped contribute to the recovery of the industry with an investment of around $500 million USD and more than 1,000 construction jobs. Miguel Ángel Lemus Mateos, head of Mexican Association of Real Estate Professionals Cancun has reported that Inzigna Cápita,...
REAL ESTATE
KTEN.com

Inflation cools, what does this mean for real estate?

Originally Posted On: https://www.fairviewlending.com/inflation-cools-what-does-this-mean-for-real-estate/. Prices for an array of consumer goods rose less than expected in August in a sign that inflation may be starting to cool, the Labor Department reported Tuesday. The consumer price index increased 5.3% from a year earlier and 0.3% from July. Is inflation really cooling? What does this mean for real estate and in turn stocks? Is it time to open the Champagne and celebrate ?
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Jackson Shaw: Best Real Estate Deals honoree

Dallas Business Journal Market President and Publisher Ollie Chandhok interviews Joe Blewitt, VP of asset management for Jackson Shaw. Learn more about Jackson Shaw by visiting jacksonshaw.com.
REAL ESTATE
businesspress.vegas

DEAL WATCH: Matter Real Estate buys North Las Vegas land

MATTER REAL ESTATE BUYS 42 ACRES IN NORTH LAS VEGAS. Matter Real Estate Group announced the purchase of a 42-acre land site in North Las Vegas at the Tropical/I-15 interchange. The site will be home to Matter Logistics @ North 15, a 1 million-square-foot industrial development. Matter will break ground on the project later this year with an opening planned for late 2022. Matter Logistics @ North 15 is funded by Principal Real Estate Investors.
LAS VEGAS, NV
cdcgamingreports.com

Las Vegas: Cosmopolitan building and operations separated in $5.65 billion deal

Blackstone is selling the operations of the Cosmopolitan to MGM and the building to a partnership that includes a Blackstone real-estate investment trust according to details revealed Monday. Monday morning, MGM Resorts International announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the operations of The Cosmopolitan of Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
reviewjournal.com

Cosmopolitan sale the latest billion-dollar deal on Las Vegas Strip

The multibillion-dollar sale of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has not only put the flashy, once-financially troubled resort in new hands. It also marks the latest in a string of hotel deals on the Strip between two powerhouse companies and another investment on Las Vegas Boulevard from the CEOs of fast-food chain Panda Express.
LAS VEGAS, NV
High Country News

What Las Vegas area workers say about navigating record unemployment rates

The federal emergency unemployment benefits created to help the millions of people out of work due to the pandemic expired in early September. Even though hospitalizations remain high throughout the nation and many people are still out of work, programs that offered unemployment assistance and a weekly $300 stipend for the unemployed are no longer available. Nevada has the highest unemployment rate in the nation, with more than 120,000 people considered unemployed, according to recent data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation. The state’s 7.7% rate is down from its peak last April — nearly 30% — but it’s still more than double what it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.
LAS VEGAS, NV
reviewjournal.com

‘We are ready to work’: Hospitality workers march on Las Vegas Strip

Thousands of chefs, housekeepers, bartenders, bellhops and waiters who are members of the Culinary union marched along the Strip Friday night to urge casinos to call them back to work. Culinary Local 226 said 21,000 members, or 35 percent, have been out of work locally since the start of the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
hotelbusiness.com

Condor Hospitality to sell hotels to Blackstone Real Estate

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. has entered into an agreement with affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate Partners to sell its entire portfolio of hotels in a $305 million transaction. This is an all-cash transaction without the assumption of any existing debt. Completion of the transaction, which is expected to occur in the fourth quarter, is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of the company’s shareholders.
ECONOMY
Dallas News

Crow Holdings lands $2.3 billion real estate fund

Dallas-based property investor Crow Holdings has raised a $2.3 billion real estate fund — the largest in the company’s history. The fund was originally targeted at $2 billion in commitments but was over-subscribed. The investment fund plans to target primarily industrial and multifamily real estate, as well as manufactured housing,...
DALLAS, TX

