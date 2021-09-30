What billion-dollar Las Vegas real estate deals say about larger hospitality recovery
The $5.65 billion sale of The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas is the latest in a string of recent billion-dollar transactions reshaping the Strip's ownership. New York investment giant Blackstone Inc. said this week it was selling the 3,032-room casino resort in a deal that'll bifurcate the real estate and operations of the casino. Las Vegas-based MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is acquiring casino operations for $1.7 billion while a consortium of buyers — New York-based Stonepeak Partners LP, Cherng Family Trust of Los Angeles and Blackstone — are paying about $4 billion for the property.www.bizjournals.com
