CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Primordial ‘hyper-eye’ discovered

By University of Cologne
ScienceBlog.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn international research team has found an eye system in trilobites of the suborder Phacopina from the Devonian (390 million years B.P.) that is unique in the animal kingdom: each of the about 200 lenses of a hyper-facet eye spans a group of six normal compound-eye-facets, forming a compound eye itself. In addition to the hyper-facetted eyes, the researchers, led by zoologist Dr. Brigitte Schoenemann at the University of Cologne’s Institute for Didactics of Biology, identified a structure that they believe to be a local neural network which directly processed the information from this special eye, and an optic nerve that carried information from the eye to the brain.

scienceblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
kbia.org

Discover Nature: Pawpaws Ripen

Discover nature this week and scout the understory of Missouri’s riparian woods for our state’s only native, tropical tree… and its ripening, custard-like fruits. Pawpaw trees – Asimina triloba – are small, with slender trunks and broad crowns. They grow in shaded colonies on moist lower slopes, ravines, valleys, along...
ANIMALS
ScienceAlert

We Just Got Closer to Pinpointing a Major Moment in Earth's Evolutionary History

For the vast majority of animals on Earth, breath is synonymous with life. Yet for the first 2 billion years of our planet's existence, oxygen was in scarce supply. That doesn't mean Earth was lifeless for all that time, but that life was rarer, and vastly different from what we know today. It was only when more complex bacteria that could photosynthesize stepped onto the scene that everything began to change, triggering what scientists call a Great Oxidation Event. But when did all this happen? And how did it all shake out? A new gene-analyzing technique has provided the hints of a new...
SCIENCE
earth.com

Pocket gophers glow under UV light

Pocket gophers aren’t exotic animals. They’re small, common rodents that live in underground burrows made of sandy soils. In a new study published in the journal The American Midland Naturalist, researchers have made a surprising discovery about pocket gophers – they glow under ultraviolet light. The research was inspired by...
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primordial#Fossils#Lenses#Oceans#Hyper#Phacopina
Phys.org

Region of 'super corals' discovered

In 2019, a hydrology professor at The University of Texas at Austin set out on a research project to see if he could identify harmful nutrients flowing through groundwater into a delicate coral reef sanctuary in the Philippines. He achieved this goal, but following the long history of accidental scientific discoveries, he instead stumbled upon something completely unexpected: a region of possible "super corals" that are thriving despite high levels of carbon dioxide.
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

These Mysterious Animal Burrows Seem to Pre-Date Animals. We Finally Know How

Scientists just solved a 50-year-old geological puzzle: the mystery of ancient animal traces dating back to an era before animals had evolved on Earth. The traces in question are embedded in quartzite rock, discovered in Mount Barren in southwestern Australia, and they look a lot like the burrows that crustaceans make in sand. The only problem is, the rock would have solidified from sand around 600 million years before animal life first appeared. It seemed that either animals were burrowing way earlier than previously thought, or some species had developed teeth capable of chomping through solid rock. And neither explanation was particularly...
WILDLIFE
ScienceBlog.com

Humans may have hatched and raised deadly cassowary chicks

As early as 18,000 years ago, humans in New Guinea may have collected cassowary eggs near maturity and then raised the birds to adulthood, according to an international team of scientists, who used eggshells to determine the developmental stage of the ancient embryos/chicks when the eggs cracked. “This behavior that...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
dailygalaxy.com

Primordial Black Holes May Unveil Nature of Dark Matter (Weekend Feature)

“Primordial black holes (PBHs) remain hypothetical objects for the moment,” says Alvise Raccanelli of CERN. “Initially proposed by Stephen Hawking in 1971, they have come back to the fore in recent years as possible candidates for explaining dark matter. It is believed that dark matter accounts for approximately 80 percent of all matter present in the universe, so to explain even just a small part of it would be a major achievement. Looking for evidence of the existence of PBHs, or excluding their existence, provides us with information on the physics of the primordial universe.”
ASTRONOMY
ScienceBlog.com

Earliest evidence yet of huge hippos in Britain

Palaeobiologists have unearthed the earliest evidence yet of hippos in the UK. Excavations at Westbury Cave in Somerset, led by University of Leicester PhD student Neil Adams, uncovered a million-year-old hippo tooth which shows the animal roamed Britain much earlier than previously thought. In a new study published in the...
ANIMALS
Nature.com

Low-spin ferric iron in primordial bridgmanite crystallized from a deep magma ocean

The crystallization of the magma ocean resulted in the present layered structure of the Earth’s mantle. An open question is the electronic spin state of iron in bridgmanite (the most abundant mineral on Earth) crystallized from a deep magma ocean, which has been neglected in the crystallization history of the entire magma ocean. Here, we performed energy-domain synchrotron Mössbauer spectroscopy measurements on two bridgmanite samples synthesized at different pressures using the same starting material (Mg0.78Fe0.13Al0.11Si0.94O3). The obtained Mössbauer spectra showed no evidence of low-spin ferric iron (Fe3+) from the bridgmanite sample synthesized at relatively low pressure of 25 gigapascals, while that directly synthesized at a higher pressure of 80 gigapascals contained a relatively large amount. This difference ought to derive from the large kinetic barrier of Fe3+ rearranging from pseudo-dodecahedral to octahedral sites with the high-spin to low-spin transition in experiments. Our results indicate a certain amount of low-spin Fe3+ in the lower mantle bridgmanite crystallized from an ancient magma ocean. We therefore conclude that primordial bridgmanite with low-spin Fe3+ dominated the deeper part of an ancient lower mantle, which would contribute to lower mantle heterogeneity preservation and call for modification of the terrestrial mantle thermal evolution scenarios.
SCIENCE
ScienceBlog.com

David Julius ’77 shares the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine

David Julius, a 1977 graduate of MIT, will share the 2021 Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced this morning in Stockholm. Julius, a professor at the University of California at San Francisco, shares the prize with Ardem Patapoutian, a professor at the Scripps Research Institute, for their discoveries in how the body senses touch and temperature.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Mysterious World Appears to Be The First Exoplanet Ever Found Orbiting 3 Stars

Our Solar System, with just one star in the sky, may be a bit of an oddball. Most of the stars in the Milky Way galaxy actually have at least one gravitationally bound stellar companion, meaning that two-starred worlds like Tatooine are probably not uncommon. Star systems, however, are confined to a maximum of two stars. We've found systems of up to seven stars bound together in a complex orbital dance. And now, scientists have found what they believe may be a first for astronomy: an exoplanet orbiting a system of three stars, also known as a stellar trinary. To be clear,...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceBlog.com

Memetics and neural models of conspiracy theories

The world is ruled by shape-shifting lizards, the landing on the moon was fake, and a UFO crashed in Roswell. Where do conspiracy theories originate from? Prof. Włodzisław Duch from the Faculty of Physics, Astronomy and Informatics of the Nicolaus Copernicus University (NCU) has decided to examine the process of their development in the brain. An article dealing with this issue has just been published in a prestigious journal “Patterns” (Cell Press).
SCIENCE
ScienceBlog.com

Microscopic metavehicles powered by nothing but light

​Researchers from Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, have succeeded in creating tiny vehicles powered by nothing but light. By layering an optical metasurface onto a microscopic particle, and then using a light source to control it, they succeeded in moving the tiny vehicles in a variety of complex and precise ways – and even using them to transport other objects.​
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

This 'Extraordinary Gamma-Ray Burst' Likely Came From Something Much Closer to Earth

For all our current proficiency at studying the cosmos, there are some basic things that are still extremely difficult to do. One of those things is gauge distances, especially for random, transient flashes of light. And now one of those transient flashes, interpreted as a possible burst of gamma radiation from 13.4 billion light-years across the Universe, has been unmasked. In two new papers, separate teams of astronomers have found that the flash – called GN-z11-flash – is from something much closer to home. Namely, it was sunlight reflecting off a bit of discarded rocket in Earth orbit. In one paper, a team...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceBlog.com

Increasing carbon dioxide in the atmosphere teaches old oaks new tricks

Mature oak trees will increase their rate of photosynthesis by up to a third in response to the raised CO2 levels expected to be the world average by about 2050, new research shows. The results, published in Tree Physiology, are the first to emerge from a giant outdoor experiment, led...
WILDLIFE
Knowridge Science Report

Why smokers have a lower risk of COVID-19

In a new study from Hiroshima University, researchers found a potential reason why lower numbers of COVID cases have appeared amongst smokers compared to non-smokers, even as other reports suggest smoking increases the severity of the disease. They also found two drugs that mimic the effect of chemicals in cigarette...
PUBLIC HEALTH
natureworldnews.com

Common Drug for Depression Can Halt Growth of Cancer Cells in Mice

Scientists from a recent study had discovered that commonly prescribed anti-depressant drugs can halt growth of cancer cells in mice. When combined with immunotherapy, these medication increases survival rates of rodents suffering from pancreatic and colon cancers, and even capable of 'completely' eliminating tumor growth in up to a third of cases.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy