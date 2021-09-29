CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 14 Fastest-Growing Companies: Gathre

By Bri Stewart
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOUNDER Marilee Killpack, 33; Devin Killpack, 37; Jessica Eraso, 32. THE COMPANY A direct-to-consumer eCommerce company that sells modern leather goods. BRIGHT SPOTS Gather round. This story begins with a leather mat that was designed to be a portable place for families to gather on the go. Six years and a variety of products later, Gathre has become an ecommerce destination and community where function meets beauty. (And the original leather mat is still the No. 1 bestseller.)

