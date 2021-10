While passwords seemed good at the time, their implementation has become an IT department's worst nightmare, especially since more people than ever are working from home or going freelance. Users also hate passwords, with a Google survey finding that as many as 65% of people reuse the same password for multiple or all their accounts. Reusing passwords may seem like a good idea, especially when you think that the average person has over 90 different passwords to remember. A decade ago, passwords were considered the necessary evil when it came to security and privacy. But now, with modern advancements in technology, the future is passwordless.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 9 DAYS AGO