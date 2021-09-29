No. 13 Fastest-Growing Companies: Audrey & Bear

As retail staffing shortages continue, Target is making moves to attract and retain talent this holiday season. The big box retailer announced said Tuesday that it will offer certain employees an additional $2 per hour for certain weekends and holidays worked during the holiday season. Hourly store, service center, and certain headquarters employees will be eligible for the pay increase on Saturdays and Sundays between Nov. 20 and Dec. 19, as well as Friday, Dec. 24 and Sunday, Dec. 26. Hourly supply chain employees will see the pay bump during a two-week period between Oct. 10 and Dec. 18. “This is just...

