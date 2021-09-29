CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 13 Fastest-Growing Companies: Audrey & Bear

By Bri Stewart
utahvalley360.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE COMPANY A manufacturer/retailer of customizable baby products. BRIGHT SPOTS Audrey & Bear is just warming up. The manufacturer — best known for its swaddle blankets — now offers a variety of products from towels and clothes to accessories and decor. They did nearly $3 million in sales last year, and they have a heart for charity. For every swaddle sold, Audrey & Bear donates a swaddle to a baby in a NICU or in a pediatric care center.

