No. 13 Fastest-Growing Companies: Audrey & Bear
THE COMPANY A manufacturer/retailer of customizable baby products. BRIGHT SPOTS Audrey & Bear is just warming up. The manufacturer — best known for its swaddle blankets — now offers a variety of products from towels and clothes to accessories and decor. They did nearly $3 million in sales last year, and they have a heart for charity. For every swaddle sold, Audrey & Bear donates a swaddle to a baby in a NICU or in a pediatric care center.utahvalley360.com
Comments / 0