New York City is quickly becoming one of the front lines in the battle for gig worker protections. In May 2020, the city enacted commission caps on third-party delivery services, limiting the amount they could charge partnering restaurants to 15% in an effort to help them weather the economic throes of the pandemic. About a month ago, it made those caps permanent. Predictably, the big three food delivery services, Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub, reacted the same way they did when San Francisco permanently codified a similar set of commission caps – with a lawsuit.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO