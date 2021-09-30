Cori Bush shares personal story of sexual assault as a teenager and decision to have an abortion

A recording of the call is available here. Earlier today, Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO-01) joined Black immigrant advocates and impacted Haitians on a press call to discuss the conditions immigrants face when deported back to Haiti. Earlier this year the Biden Administration redesignated Haiti for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) because conditions on the ground were unsafe and quickly deteriorating, and now following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake, devastating hurricanes, and the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, conditions on the ground have continued to destabilize. Despite that, the Biden Administration has made the decision to expel thousands of Black immigrants to Haiti even though the widespread violence, kidnappings, and food insecurity render the country unsafe for return. Especially for migrants who have not lived in Haiti for years, forced return to a country where they may have no family, no job prospects, and no secure housing is a path to abject poverty and danger.

