Cori Bush shares personal story of sexual assault as a teenager and decision to have an abortion

kboi.com
 5 days ago

Rep. Cori Bush on Thursday shared her personal experience of how she was raped as a teenager, became pregnant and chose to get an abortion. It was one of the first times that Bush, a Missouri Democrat, has spoken publicly about it and her decision to have an abortion. Bush’s...

www.kboi.com

Real News Network

3 lawmakers share personal testimonies about their abortions

In the summer of 1994, Cori Bush learned that she was nine weeks pregnant after she had been raped while on a church trip to Mississippi. On Thursday, Bush, now a member of Congress, spoke about her attack and her decision to get an abortion during a House Oversight Committee hearing to examine the threat to reproductive rights around the country.
mediaite.com

Sunny Hostin Says She was ‘Cringing’ as Representatives Shared Personal Abortion Stories: ‘I Wasn’t Convinced By Anything That Was Said’

Sunny Hostin shared her reaction to the personal abortion stories members of Congress told a House panel on Thursday, revealing that she was “cringing” throughout their testimonies. On Thursday, Representatives Cori Bush (D-MO), Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), and Barbara Lee (D-CA) gave their deeply personal, and sometimes painful, accounts of their...
Mother Jones

In an Emotional Hearing, Lawmakers Share Their Own Abortion Stories

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. During a Thursday House Oversight Committee hearing about state laws blocking abortion access, representatives shared personal stories about their abortions in condemnation of SB 8, the Texas law that serves as a near-total ban on abortion.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

VIDEO: Missouri Rep Cori Bush Provides Emotional Testimony at Abortion Access Hearing

When Missouri Representative Cori Bush stood on the steps of the old courthouse in St. Louis weeks ago in solidarity with protestors who were fighting against Texas’ new law prohibiting abortions after six weeks, she looked out into the sea of her constituents and told a story. A story of a girl who had an abortion after being raped, who was told she wouldn’t amount to anything, but went on to become a state representative in Congress.
thecut.com

Cori Bush Says She Had An Abortion After She Was Raped

On Thursday, the House Oversight Committee held a hearing to “examine the threat to abortion rights and access” in the wake of Texas’s extreme abortion ban. During the hearing, three Democratic Representatives, Cori Bush (Missouri.), Barbara Lee (California), and Pramila Jayipal (Washington), shared their own abortion stories. Testifying before her...
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Watch now: Cori Bush testifies about her rape and abortion in 1994

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush testified Thursday at a Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing. Bush described her experience as a teenager when she was raped and decided to have an abortion. Other U.S. representatives testified at the hearing about their abortions or experiences with abortion. The hearing was organized in response to the Texas law that bans abortions after six weeks.
abc17news.com

Congressional members share own abortion stories at hearing

Three Democratic members of Congress have offered deeply personal testimony about their own abortions as a congressional committee looks at how to respond to conservative states that are passing laws limiting abortion access. Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri said Thursday she became pregnant soon after high school graduation when she was raped on a church trip. Rep. Barbara Lee of California says she received a “back-alley” abortion in Mexico after a teenage pregnancy. Rep. Pramila Jayapal says she chose an abortion after being told her pregnancy would be high risk for her and the baby. Republican Rep. Kat Cammack of Florida says her mother was urged by doctors to have an abortion but “chose life.”
washingtonnewsday.com

Abortion after rape was the “hardest decision” Cori Bush has ever made, she tells a House committee.

Abortion after rape was the “hardest decision” Cori Bush has ever made, she tells a House committee. As lawmakers and leaders sought to formulate a response to a wave of abortion-limiting legislation emerging in conservative states, Missouri Representative Cori Bush told a House committee that seeking an abortion was the “hardest decision” she’d ever made, according to the Associated Press. Bush was one of three Democratic members of Congress who spoke before the House Committee on Oversight Reform on Thursday about their personal experiences.
