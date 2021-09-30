Scarlet Nexus Now Available on Xbox Game Pass
Scarlet Nexus unexpectedly made its way to Xbox Game Pass today. The game is available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and in the cloud. Microsoft has unexpectedly announced another title for its Xbox Game Pass service. During the company's show at Tokyo Game Show it was announced that the title in question is Scarlet Nexus, released earlier this year. The game is available from today on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and in the cloud.www.gamepressure.com
