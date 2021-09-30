CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarlet Nexus Now Available on Xbox Game Pass

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScarlet Nexus unexpectedly made its way to Xbox Game Pass today. The game is available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and in the cloud. Microsoft has unexpectedly announced another title for its Xbox Game Pass service. During the company's show at Tokyo Game Show it was announced that the title in question is Scarlet Nexus, released earlier this year. The game is available from today on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and in the cloud.

www.gamepressure.com

Flawless Widescreen was created in an effort to make it easier to craft fixes and patches to get games functioning correctly in UltraWide/Surround/Eyefinity gaming resolutions, often developers neglect these types of users leaving them to fend for themselves and find their own solutions, or in some unfortunate cases - live without the wonderful world of ultra-wide support.
