CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oxnard, CA

News Release- Oxnard Resident Arrested for Possession of a Stolen Motorcycle

oxnardpd.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUBJECT: Oxnard Resident Arrested for Possession of a Stolen Motorcycle. SUSPECT: Jaime Juanes, 27-year-old Oxnard Resident. On September 28, 2021, at approximately 1:00 pm, members from the Oxnard Police Department Auto Theft Task Force were in the area of the 1400 block of Huntswood Way when they observed a motorcycle without a license plate. The motorcycle was in possession of Jaime Juanes, a 27-year-old resident of Oxnard.

www.oxnardpd.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Congress foresees short-term debt fix amid perilous standoff

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican and Democratic leaders edged back Wednesday from a perilous standoff over lifting the nation’s borrowing cap, with Democratic senators signaling they were receptive to an offer from Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell that would allow an emergency extension into December. McConnell made the offer shortly before...
FOXBusiness

Facebook whistleblower's attorney says there's 'more to come'

An attorney for Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen said Wednesday there was still "more to come" regarding her revelations about the company’s purported failure to address the harmful effects of its platforms. Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, gathered thousands of documents detailing internal research on harm caused by the platform...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oxnard, CA
Oxnard, CA
Cars
Oxnard, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
CNN

US Department of Education overhauls Public Service Loan Forgiveness program

(CNN) — The US Department of Education announced major changes Wednesday to a federal student loan forgiveness program that the agency says could bring relief to more than 550,000 borrowers working in government and nonprofit sectors, including around 22,000 borrowers who will automatically be eligible for student loan forgiveness without needing to take additional steps.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juanes
The Associated Press

Jags’ Meyer, players ready to move on after latest apology

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Urban Meyer is ready to move on. So are his players and his family. The Jacksonville Jaguars coach publicly apologized for the third consecutive day Wednesday and said he never considered resigning after his “inexcusable” behavior at an Ohio bar was caught on camera and released on social media.
NFL
CBS News

New York City police union leader resigns after FBI raids his office and home

The head of a major New York City police union has resigned after FBI agents raided his house and the union's offices Tuesday morning. According to a letter the Sergeants Benevolent Association's board sent to the union members, President Ed Mullins agreed to step down from his position after the board asked for his resignation, CBS New York reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy