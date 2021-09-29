News Release- Oxnard Resident Arrested for Possession of a Stolen Motorcycle
SUBJECT: Oxnard Resident Arrested for Possession of a Stolen Motorcycle. SUSPECT: Jaime Juanes, 27-year-old Oxnard Resident. On September 28, 2021, at approximately 1:00 pm, members from the Oxnard Police Department Auto Theft Task Force were in the area of the 1400 block of Huntswood Way when they observed a motorcycle without a license plate. The motorcycle was in possession of Jaime Juanes, a 27-year-old resident of Oxnard.www.oxnardpd.org
Comments / 0