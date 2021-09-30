Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)

It’s no secret that Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast is one of our favorite songwriters here at Paste, and she’s had a busy year keeping us fed with a variety of projects, from her gut-wrenching debut book Crying in H Mart to her acclaimed opus Jubilee. Her latest project, the soundtrack for the much anticipated Moebius-inspired exploration game Sable, has been a long time in the making, and it strays even farther from expectations than her other work that’s come out this year. Zauner has been connected to the project since 2018. We’ve been treated to a few glimpses of the game’s aural universe thanks to Zauner’s performance of the game’s theme, “Glider,” back at the Summer Game Fest this year, showcasing the glistening New Age-inspired sounds prevalent across the score, which includes inflections of dark ambience, synth-pop, and children’s movies.

