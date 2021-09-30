CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose who caught Japanese Breakfast’s set at Railbird in August might or might not be aware of Michelle Zauner’s award winning book, Crying in H Mart, a food memoir intertwined with the death of her mother, published by Knopf this past spring. In it, she writes of her Oregon roots,...

Las Vegas Weekly

Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner talks sonic joy and turning fussy songs into favorites

Michelle Zauner’s having a great year. The frontwoman of indie rock outfit Japanese Breakfast released her third studio album (Jubilee), published her first book (Crying in H Mart: A Memoir) and composed an original soundtrack for the video game Sable— all within a few months’ time. Now she’s steering Japanese Breakfast’s first tour since the pandemic.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Paste Magazine

Japanese Breakfast's Michelle Zauner on Her Soundtrack for Sable, Indie Games, and Yoko Shimomura

It’s no secret that Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast is one of our favorite songwriters here at Paste, and she’s had a busy year keeping us fed with a variety of projects, from her gut-wrenching debut book Crying in H Mart to her acclaimed opus Jubilee. Her latest project, the soundtrack for the much anticipated Moebius-inspired exploration game Sable, has been a long time in the making, and it strays even farther from expectations than her other work that’s come out this year. Zauner has been connected to the project since 2018. We’ve been treated to a few glimpses of the game’s aural universe thanks to Zauner’s performance of the game’s theme, “Glider,” back at the Summer Game Fest this year, showcasing the glistening New Age-inspired sounds prevalent across the score, which includes inflections of dark ambience, synth-pop, and children’s movies.
VIDEO GAMES
Thrive Global

Michelle Grace Maiellaro: “Smile Often (and Laugh More)”

Smile Often (and Laugh More). A smile is one of the easiest ways to express gratitude to others. It’s an unspoken sign that means, “I’m so happy you’re here,” or “Thank you for existing.”. As we all know, times are tough right now. In addition to the acute medical crisis...
MUSIC
