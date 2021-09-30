R2 Initiative Seeks To Bost Hunting, Fishing

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today is National Hunting and Fishing Day. The state’s Game Commission and Fish and Boat Commission are using the day to re-dedicate themselves to their missions of conserving our wildlife and outdoor resources. They say Pennsylvania has something for everyone. “We’ve got hundreds of lakes,” Tim Schaeffer, the Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission said. “We have over a thousand public boat launches that are available to hunters and anglers every single day of the year. We truly do have something for everyone when it comes to hunting and fishing.” Pennsylvania has the second-highest number of hunting licenses sold in the country. And it’s those fees that help the commissions preserve our hunting and fishing resources.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO