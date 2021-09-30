CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
R2 Initiative Seeks To Bost Hunting, Fishing

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor many years, the proportion of people who hunt and fish in Texas has not kept pace with huge increases in the state population. Except for the recent pandemic-influenced surge in outdoor recreation, there hasn’t been a significant long-term increase in the total number of people participating in hunting and fishing, which could spell problems for natural resource conservation in the future. Conservation is mostly funded by these participants according to officials with the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department (TPWD).

