Search For The Albino Feral Hog

It’s never too soon for BBQ….. Hogs for the Cause 2022 is squealing!. It is never too soon to add one of the best festivals to your calendar. On April 1 and 2, 2022, the 14th annual charity barbeque cook-off and music festival – Hogs For The Cause 2022 – will take place. But, team registration begins on October 4 for returning team and October 11 for new teams. In 2021, Hogs for the Cause raised nearly $3 million dollars and 2022 will be even better. The music lineup is still being finalized. Top acts in previous years have included Old Crow Medicine Show, Anders Osborne, Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real, Trampled by Turtles, Turnpike Troubadours, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, and The SteelDrivers. Over 100 bands have played the stage at Hogs for the Cause over its 13-year history.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 9 DAYS AGO