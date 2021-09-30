NAPALM DEATH’s SHANE EMBURY Focus Of Upcoming Book

Elvie Shane stopped by The Bobby Bones Show for his first appearance and to share some news on his upcoming project. Relatively new to country music fans, but Shane has been around the country music industry for a few years now due to a viral hit. About 3 years ago, his song “My Boy” went viral but like most viral things, the virality wore off. However, the song got him a record deal. His song blew up again on TikTok last year. The song was actually inspired by his own life. He met his wife Mandy 10 years ago, she was a waitress and was showing interest in him. They pursued each other and he found out she had a 5-year-old boy. A year later, they got married and he became a stepdad. The song was written with inspiration from this personal story in 2016 about his experiences with being a stepdad. He admitted that it took 4 years since that song went viral for him to write anything else people were interested in. The song started stirring up so much again that he was asked to write a piece of the song where he changed the lyrics from “My Boy” to “My Girl” for stepdads with stepdaughters.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO