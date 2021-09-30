CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NAPALM DEATH’s SHANE EMBURY Focus Of Upcoming Book

 4 days ago

NAPALM DEATH bassist Shane Embury has been a major figure in grindcore for more than four decades, and his story is closely tied to the history of that scene. Tentatively due in 2022 via Rocket 88, a new book called “Life? … & Napalm Death” will take the reader on a front seat, white-knuckle ride through the sights, sounds, places and people who have been central to the music and the life. Told in his own, inimitable style, this is not just the life story of Shane, but also a history of NAPALM DEATH and the development of death metal and grindcore from their beginnings to the present.

IN THIS ARTICLE
