Hern, Others Play in 2021 Congressional Baseball Game

By Sunrise Reporter
bartlesvilleradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLawmakers from both political parties took part in the annual Congressional Baseball Game at National Park in Washington, DC, on Wednesday evening. Representative Kevin Hern of Oklahoma's 1st District played in the game. With two runners in scoring position with the game tied at 11 in the fifth inning, Rep. Hern had a chance to give the Republicans the lead over the Democrats. Hern would make contact with the ball, but ultimately popped out for the first out.

IN THIS ARTICLE
