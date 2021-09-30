Cloudflare R2 Storage allows developers to store large amounts of unstructured data

For many IT organizations, data storage is an afterthought and not a strategic concern. However, when it comes to big data management, storage should occupy center stage. Unstructured data is used to pictorially document key events, capture paper-based documents in a digital free-form format and report on company operations through sensors and other Internet of Things devices. Yet, a 2020 survey of C-level executives conducted by NewVantage revealed that only 37.8% of companies surveyed felt they had created a data-driven culture, and over half (54.9%) felt that they could not compete with other companies in the areas of data and analytics.

