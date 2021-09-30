CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cloudflare R2 Storage allows developers to store large amounts of unstructured data

Cloudflare announced Cloudflare R2 Storage, a solution for developers to store everything they need with automatic migration of data from S3-compatible services to make switching easy. Cloudflare R2 Storage, designed for the edge, will offer the ability to store large amounts of data, expanding what’s possible with Cloudflare while slashing the egress bandwidth fees associated with cloud provider storage to zero.

#Cloud Storage#Unstructured Data#Object Storage#Data Transfer#The Bandwidth Alliance#Cloudflare R2 Storage
