Alternative Therapies That Have Helped Me Manage Different MS Symptoms

By Mayteé Ramos
WebMD
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultiple sclerosis is often called “the disease of a thousand faces.” And that’s because the symptoms are variable and can be different for each person. Besides the commonly recommended physical therapy and occupational therapy, there’s also a variety of alternative therapies that can help manage your symptoms as well. Here’s...

baptisthealth.net

Pain Management Solutions: More Options Help Chronic Sufferers Rely Less on Meds

At least 20 percent of U.S. adults live with chronic pain, which frequently limits leisure or work activities, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That represents about 50 million people with chronic pain, and about 8 percent of adults suffer from “high-impact chronic pain,” which...
Health.com

Parkinson's Disease Symptoms Everyone Should Know

Parkinson’s disease symptoms can include tremor and trouble with movement, along with emotional and cognitive changes. Parkinson's disease symptoms can vary significantly from person to person. Some people may have range of motor symptoms, like tremor, stiffness, and slow movements. Others may also experience the non-motor symptoms of Parkinson's disease, such as anxiety, cognitive changes, and loss of smell.
Smart Life Tips

Early Signs Of Parkinson Disease While Walking

Parkinson's disease is a progressive disorder of the nervous system that can have catastrophic consequences over the years. However, Parkinson's disease is often barely noticeable-a slight tremor, a slight stiffness, or a slow change in adjustment can be the only sign that something is wrong.
fox16.com

How to manage chronic pain

(Baptist Health) – Pain isn’t necessarily a bad thing. How long would your hand rest on a hot radiator if the burning didn’t cause pain? How would you know your appendix was inflamed if it didn’t hurt?. Pain is your body’s way of telling you that something’s wrong and you...
Newswise

Understanding the Difference between COVID-19 Symptoms and Sinus Disease

Newswise — September 20, 2021–Alexandria, Virginia—The American Academy of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery (AAO-HNS), in partnership with Intersect ENT, Inc., launched a public education campaign that provides clinically-developed information by experts in the field aimed at helping people better understand their nasal and sinus symptoms. World Sinus Health Awareness Day, with its inaugural celebration on September 29, has an additional special focus in 2021 on providing materials to educate the public about COVID-19 symptoms versus those experienced with chronic sinus diseases.
Shropshire Star

Give patients with back pain therapy – study suggests

The therapy aims to help people understand that their pain is due to ‘mind-brain processes’ rather than bodily injury. Patients who suffer with back pain with no specific underlying cause could benefit from therapy which teaches them how to rethink pain, a new study suggests. Researchers found that a significant...
ScienceAlert

Chronic Blocked Nose? Research Links It to Changes in Brain Activity

Chronic rhinosinusitis, which causes a persistent blocked nose and headaches among other symptoms, affects 11 percent of people in the US – and recent research has found a link between the condition and changes in brain activity. The team behind the study is hoping that the link will help explain some of the other common effects of the persistent inflammation: finding it hard to focus, struggling with bouts of depression, having trouble sleeping, and dizziness. Finding a connection between the underlying disease and the neural processing happening elsewhere could be vital in understanding the chronic condition, along with efforts to find better...
New Haven Register

Can Morning Exercise Help Adults With ADHD Manage Their Symptoms?

On Men’s Health‘s latest “Gym & Fridge” tour, 37-year-old Antoni Porowski dropped a number of personal tips and tricks for healthier living. The Queer Eye star reportedly starts his day with a variety of liquids — including creatine, cold brew mixed with pistachio milk and juice made from pears, celery, fennel, cilantro, jalapeños and limes — alongside four eggs from Heirloom Fresh and a morning workout, either strength training at the gym or a long run along the river.
EurekAlert

Could a novel light therapy help people with Alzheimers?

The Mount Sinai Hospital / Mount Sinai School of Medicine. Alzheimer’s disease is a mind-robbing brain disorder that affects nearly 6.2 million older Americans. Despite decades of research on high-tech drugs, diets, and crossword puzzles, scientists have yet to discover a highly effective treatment for patients. Recently, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) awarded researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai a five-year grant to try something new: light. With this award, the researchers will test out whether exposing patients to a combination of light therapies will slow Alzheimer’s debilitating effects. One therapy will use pulses of light designed to enhance cognition-boosting electrical brain waves, while the other one aims to help patients sleep better. For its first year, the project will receive $792,000.
contagionlive.com

Antiretroviral Therapy and Lifestyle Management in HIV

The role of antiretroviral therapy and changes in lifestyle in the management of HIV infections. Frank J. Palella, MD: The goals of the therapies that we use are part of the bigger picture of overall health improvement in quality and quantity of life, so both life span and health span. For the treatment of HIV, the antiretrovirals achieve this through suppressing the virus’s ability to make more of itself—to suppress viral replication, to essentially get persons with HIV to a point their peripheral blood viral load is undetectable using our most sensitive tests. By doing that, it improves immune health, stabilizes already healthy immune systems, helps replete those that have been weakened, and allows for the avoidance of illnesses that we know are associated with HIV’s effect on the immune system and the effect on overall levels of inflammation and adverse immune activation.
Medscape News

RA Therapy Responders Show Unique Differences in Gut Microbiome

The gut microbiome, previously shown to have an association with rheumatoid arthritis, may also provide signals of a patient's disease prognosis, researchers at the Mayo Clinic have reported. "We found that the gut microbiome is linked to whether patients with RA improve in their clinical symptoms or not," cosenior author...
NJ.com

Are my symptoms COVID or a cold? How do I know the difference?

COVID-19 and the common cold can share similar symptoms, but there also are symptoms that distinguish the two from each other. Here is what to know about some of the important differences between these illnesses, and how you might be able to know the difference, short of getting tested for COVID-19.
Stamford Advocate

Dr. Vincent Carlesi Offers Alternative Solutions for Pain Management Patients

Pushing the envelope has become second nature for board certified anesthesiologist Dr. Vincent Carlesi. In his years of practice Dr. Carlesi has perfected numerous care procedures, all while revolutionizing pain management in a way that doesn’t involve a lifetime of pain pills. In 2016, Dr. Carlesi was responsible for the...
jefferson.edu

How Can Occupational Therapy Help Children with Autism?

Using sensory integration therapy tools can help patients and families live more successful and satisfying lives. In 2020, the CDC reported that around 1 out of 54 children in the U.S. is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. Many children with autism experience sensory differences, which can include over and/or under-sensitivity to light, sound, smell, taste or touch; unusual interest in the sensory aspects of the environment and obsession with particular types of stimuli; and/or difficulty integrating two or more sensations. These symptoms can be debilitating as they interfere with so many ordinary activities of daily life. Something as simple as taking a shower or getting a haircut can be immensely challenging and feel like an overwhelming amount of sensory stimulation. At the other extreme, some autistic individuals have a reduced sense of pain which can create safety concerns.
pharmacytimes.com

Daily Medication Pearl: Semaglutide (Rybelsus) for Type 2 Diabetes

Semaglutide (Rybelsus) is a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus. Clinical Pearl of the Day: Semaglutide (Rybelsus) Dosing: Instruct patients to take semaglutide at least 30 minutes before the first food, beverage, or...
Healthline

CBD for Allergies: Can It Help Alleviate Symptoms?

These days, people claim that cannabidiol (CBD) can help with just about anything under the sun, including allergies. Unlike germs and other pathogens, allergens are inherently harmless. Things like pollen shouldn’t cause your immune system to go haywire. But in people with specific allergies, the immune system goes into overdrive and attacks “threatening” invaders. This overreaction causes the symptoms we commonly associate with allergies — sneezing, congestion, irritated eyes, itching, and so on.
