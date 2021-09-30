CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform powers digital transformation for customers’ apps and data

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 6 days ago

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced a series of new cloud services for the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform, providing customers with capabilities to power digital transformation for their applications and data. This represents HPE’s entry into two large, high-growth software markets – unified analytics and data protection. Together, these innovations further...

www.helpnetsecurity.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Optimizely Launches Data Core Service to Strengthen Digital Experience Platform

Free service will unify data across products for deeper customer insight. leading provider of digital experience platform solutions, Optimizely, introduced data core service, enhancing its digital experience platform (DXP) with deeper analytics and unified data insights across its suite of products. With data core service, companies will gain a greater understanding of their customers, as well as their overall digital business performance. The new service will be available to Optimizely cloud customers in Q1 2021 and will be included at no charge, subject to a 250K MAU usage limit, for customers who are implementing one or more of its solutions, including Content Cloud, Commerce Cloud, B2B Commerce Cloud and Experimentation.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Acxiom Recognized as Sitecore Platinum Partner to Fuel Data-Driven Customer Experiences Within Its Digital Experience Platform

Acxiom®, the customer intelligence company whose data-driven solutions create business growth by enabling better customer experiences, today announced that it has achieved Sitecore’s Platinum solution delivery level status as a Global Strategic Alliance and Platinum Solution Delivery Partner within the Sitecore Partner Program. The global partnership agreement will see Acxiom leverage Sitecore’s Digital Experience Platform (DXP) integrated with Acxiom’s customer data, data management and decisioning evolution framework and powers Acxiom’s Decisioning CDP solution. The partnership will enable the creation of personalized experiences for customers as they interact with brands and services across North America, Europe and APAC.
BUSINESS
High Point Enterprise

3 benefits of HPE’s hybrid cloud automation platform & why we just won a TSIA Award for it

HPE is the winner of a prestigious industry award for a solution that simplifies management of your hybrid IT estate. HPE has been steadily enhancing and expanding a platform that’s a huge breakthrough for hybrid cloud management services, and I don’t mean to brag but … well, actually I do mean to brag, just a little. We are the winners of the Technology & Services Industry Association (TSIA) 2021 STAR award for Innovation in Managed Services Strategic Adaptation. It’s the third year in a row that HPE has been the winner, and this year there were over 90 submissions in this category.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Web data collection & digital transformation: key takeaways for putting data to work

The term "digital transformation" has a wide range of meanings. At its most basic level, digital transformation can be thought of as the transfer of processes, activities, and tools from an offline to a digital environment. This can be anything from setting up a mobile application, a website or digitally re-formatting an entire enterprise. Simple, right? Not quite.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Neri
techgig.com

Birlasoft advances digital transformation for customers with RISE with SAP

Birlasoft Ltd, part of the USD 2.4 billion diversified CK Birla Group, a global enterprise digital and IT services company, announced its offering of comprehensive SAP portfolio services to accompany the. RISE with SAP. package. Birlasoft services include advisory, implementation, and application management. RISE with SAP helps organizations transform their...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Retailer Ashley Stewart Selects Amperity Customer Data Platform’s Full Stack to Fuel Customer Data Strategy

Amperity enables the plus-size women’s clothing company to seamlessly transition operations into the new data landscape. Amperity, the leading customer data platform (CDP) for consumer brands, today announced that Ashley Stewart, the American plus-size fashion retailer and lifestyle brand, has implemented Amperity’s Customer Data Platform into its existing IT, customer service, and marketing operations. This seamless integration supports the company’s current campaign strategy and builds predictive models which identify new use cases for customer data.
BUSINESS
MedCity News

Choosing the best health cloud for your digital transformation priorities

The evolution of cloud computing technology provides healthcare enterprises with a widening range of options to support their digital transformation efforts. A report by Chilmark Research sponsored by Innovaccer offers a deep dive into what factors healthcare organizations should consider when evaluating health cloud vendor options. The health cloud is...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Cloud#Data Science#Hybrid Cloud#Hpe#Big Data#Hpe Greenlake#Idc
siliconangle.com

HPE GreenLake brings the cloud to all your data with Sept. 28 announcement

What’s next for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.’s hybrid cloud platform GreenLake as cloud continues to lead enterprise tech spending? HPE’s flagship edge-to-cloud platform saw a market opportunity in activating cloud native approaches for on-premises workload optimization, and a Sept. 28 event brings news of a maturing ecosystem. An ongoing challenge...
BUSINESS
sourceforge.net

Q&A with Maxihost: Supporting Digital Transformation with Bare Metal Cloud

In today’s increasingly virtual world, there is a heightened need for high-performance, secure, stable infrastructure to support digital acceleration across industries. Businesses of all sizes are looking to scale their digital operations quickly and deploy and maintain data securely, often across multiple global locations. End users are expecting services to be delivered in a real-time, seamless way. Even a short disruption in service caused by an outage or performance or security issue can result in significant revenue impact and loss of customer satisfaction.
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

A smarter cloud consumption model with HPE GreenLake for Microsoft Azure Stack HCI

For customers on a path to digital transformation, HPE GreenLake is a game changer. This elastic as-a-service platform from HPE combines the simplicity and agility of the cloud with the governance, compliance, and visibility that comes with hybrid IT, on a platform that can run on-premises, at the edge, or in a colocation facility. In some very exciting news, HPE and Microsoft recently announced that Azure Stack HCI will now be available as part of an expanded HPE GreenLake partner ecosystem.
SOFTWARE
Network World

HPE expands GreenLake services into new markets

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has announced three new cloud-related offerings more effectively protect data and make it more available to analytics. The first is called HPE GreenLake for Data Protection that relies on the company’s on-premises Greenlake data-center hardware sold on a pay-per-use model rather than purchasing everything upfront. The service...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
martechseries.com

ActionIQ Releases Comprehensive B2B Customer Data Platform Solution

ActionIQ, the leading Enterprise Customer Data Platform (CDP), today introduced a B2B edition of its platform. As B2B buyers increasingly act like B2C consumers — expecting digital-first, self-service options and the ability to interact across many channels — the ActionIQ B2B CDP allows B2B companies to create superior customer experiences for their prospects and customers.
TECHNOLOGY
siliconangle.com

HPE expands GreenLake portfolio with new data protection and analytics services

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. today expanded its GreenLake product portfolio, a core pillar of the company’s revenue growth strategy, with a set of new cloud-based data protection and analytics services. The GreenLake portfolio includes data center hardware products that enterprises can buy on a pay-as-you-go basis instead of purchasing everything...
BUSINESS
biometricupdate.com

Paravision brings edge-to-cloud facial recognition to AI digital ID disruption party

Paravision’s ‘Converge’ 2021 announcement includes five separate computer vision and biometrics product releases and updates, covering a wide range of possible applications and industry verticals. Paravision Chief Product Officer Joey Pritikin and President and Chief Operating Officer Benji Hutchison joined Biometric Update to discuss what the ‘Converge’ mega-launch means for...
SOFTWARE
Tech Times

Big Data and Digital Transformation Is Changing the Insurance Industry. Here's How!

The increasing use of big data in the digital age has brought sweeping changes to many aspects of life, from retail to data storage to logistics. Many of these changes have been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced a lot of daily life to migrate online. The insurance industry has not been immune from these seismic shifts.
TECHNOLOGY
mediapost.com

Terminus Acquires Zylotech, Offers B2B Customer Data Platform

Account-based marketing platform Terminus has acquired Zylotech, a B2B customer data platform (CDP), and has now launched the Terminus CDP. Terms were not disclosed. Zylotech, which was an MIT spinoff in its early days, set itself the mission of improving B2B data, says Abhi Yadav, Zylotech founder and CTO, who now joints Terminus as head of platform innovation.
BUSINESS
helpnetsecurity.com

FireMon expands support for datacenter and hybrid cloud environments

FireMon released updates to the FireMon platform, helping customers to more effectively manage network security policy in existing data centers while enabling secure adoption of the cloud. In this new release, FireMon builds on its commitment to help customers automate cumbersome manual processes and eliminate misconfiguration errors that lead to unplanned downtime, compliance violations, or security exposure.
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

Citrix App Delivery and Security Service automates the app delivery process in real-time

Citrix launched Citrix App Delivery and Security Service, a new, intent-based cloud solution that automates the process in real-time. Citrix App Delivery and Security service removes the complexity from every step of app delivery, including provisioning, securing, on-boarding, and management, empowering IT to deliver an experience that keeps users engaged and productive.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy