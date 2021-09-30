HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform powers digital transformation for customers’ apps and data

HPE is the winner of a prestigious industry award for a solution that simplifies management of your hybrid IT estate. HPE has been steadily enhancing and expanding a platform that’s a huge breakthrough for hybrid cloud management services, and I don’t mean to brag but … well, actually I do mean to brag, just a little. We are the winners of the Technology & Services Industry Association (TSIA) 2021 STAR award for Innovation in Managed Services Strategic Adaptation. It’s the third year in a row that HPE has been the winner, and this year there were over 90 submissions in this category.

