TeamViewer Classroom enables interactive collaboration for educational institutions
TeamViewer announced a newly developed solution TeamViewer Classroom that enables interactive collaboration in schools, universities, and other educational institutions. TeamViewer Classroom is available across the Americas but will initially focus on European markets as it is the first fully GDPR-compliant solution from a European global player that does not use third-party providers. This means that all data protection requirements of the Ministries of Education of the European countries can be met.www.helpnetsecurity.com
