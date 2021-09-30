FireMon expands support for datacenter and hybrid cloud environments
FireMon released updates to the FireMon platform, helping customers to more effectively manage network security policy in existing data centers while enabling secure adoption of the cloud. In this new release, FireMon builds on its commitment to help customers automate cumbersome manual processes and eliminate misconfiguration errors that lead to unplanned downtime, compliance violations, or security exposure.www.helpnetsecurity.com
Comments / 0