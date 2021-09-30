FireMon expands support for datacenter and hybrid cloud environments

A multi-cloud is a cloud-based approach consisting of more than one cloud solution. Multi-cloud gives you much more flexibility because it allows you to find the perfect solution for each of your business requirements. Not every cloud is suitable for everything; sometimes it is better to rely on a few providers specialized in specific areas. The more complicated and interconnected things are in a system, the more difficult it is to manage and tame them. There are several aspects you need to consider to make sure you are secure: visibility, complex configuration, privileges, security policies, and attack surface.

COMPUTERS ・ 14 DAYS AGO