6 ways to practice self-care physically and mentally

I had recently started going to therapy to deal with, oh, you know, the dumpster fire that was 2020. My phone overheard me talking about it to a friend and lo and behold, the next time I logged into Instagram, a sponsored post appeared for a company called Bloom. The caption read: “Be your own therapist with cognitive behavioral therapy.” Last I checked, I’m not a raggedy chair from a flea market that’s begging to be reupholstered, so why in the Sigmund Freud hell would I attempt to DIY my life? One of the reasons for going to therapy is because one isn’t capable of getting their shit together on their own, so they bring a highly trained outside source into the fold who can provide a much-needed analytical and objective perspective. So why is Bloom acting like my boo-boo-ass liberal arts college degree, the fact that I’ve seen the end credits—not a full episode mind you, just the end credits of Frasier (“Tossed Salad and Scrambled Eggs” is a bop)—and a therapy notebook app are, together, a sufficient stand-in for what a licensed professional can provide? Y’all, we both know it ain’t. Think back to the last time you tried to be an impartial supervisor of your life. How did it go? I’ll tell you how it went for me. Literally every single time I had to answer only to myself, I sent me to voicemail (the mailbox was full, naturally) and carried on with the bullshit.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO