The federal government is about to run up against its borrowing cap — the “debt limit” or “ceiling.” Set by Congress and the president, this limits how much the federal government can borrow. Treasury estimates its coffers could run dry by Oct. 18, after which Treasury would run out of cash needed to meet all of its obligations on time — including paying interest on the national debt, sending benefit checks to Social Security recipients and veterans, and so on. The impasse would probably severely damage an economy still recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, roiling markets and potentially throwing millions of people out of work.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO