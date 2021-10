Thyroid cancer is diagnosed more often in women than men. And over the past few decades, this sex-based gap has grown—substantially. A new study, however, indicates that this disparity isn’t what it seems on the surface. A large contributor appears to be that women are more likely to be diagnosed with small thyroid cancers that would have been unlikely to cause problems during their lifetime, researchers reported August 30 in JAMA Internal Medicine.

CANCER ・ 19 HOURS AGO