Chromebook sales slid by half

Google: It’s not just a company, it’s a verb. At this point, Google is woven permanently into the fabric of our (virtual) world. And it’s far from just synonymous with search. Google has been developing operating systems for phones and computers for over a decade, as well as hardware that has evolved with the times. Chromebooks, which run on Google Chrome OS, have transformed from glorified browsers into action-packed machines capable of doing a lot, within limitations. A lot of their functionality depends on WiFi connectivity to access the cloud or run connected applications. That means even the best Chromebooks aren’t right for all buyers, especially those who prefer to work primarily offline or access Microsoft or Apple software. But Chromebooks do present a powerful option for younger users because they tend to be easier to use, lightweight, and can be more affordable than some traditional laptops. Now that backpacks are more likely to carry computers than textbooks, here’s our guide on finding the best Chromebooks for kids that need a laptop for school.

EDUCATION ・ 14 DAYS AGO