You’ll Want To Carve Out Some Time To Use These 50 Printable Pumpkin Stencils!

Pumpkin and Halloween activities are a major part of the fall—especially the month of October. There are visits to the pumpkin patch, drinking pumpkin spice lattes, displaying pumpkins on your front porch, roasting pumpkin seeds, baking pumpkin pie and, of course, carving pumpkins with creative designs. Searching for an especially unique style for your pumpkin this year? We have 50 free printable pumpkin stencils to use as templates for you to check out and use!

Pumpkin carving is an annual event for many households. Some of the best autumn memories take place over the newspaper-lined tables with a paring knife, spoon and multiple bowls handy. And while freehand carving can be so satisfying and yield super-fun and original results, there is also something to be said for specific styles you can print out as a stencil and then carve accordingly. If you like the idea of carving an intricate, Halloween-inspired illustration but haven't a clue where to begin, these traceable pumpkin templates (that are a mix of difficulty levels) will have you saying, "Oh my gourd!" in delight.

Whether you're ready to spend an afternoon carving pumpkins solely for the memories, or can't wait to feature an awesome pumpkin display on your porch or Instagram, we've got you covered. Traditional jack-o'-lantern faces, spooky and friendly ghosts, seasonal messages, spellbinding witches—we've got so many Halloween pumpkin designs! Dinosaurs, dragons, paw prints, superheroes—you'll find fun and quirky styles as well! These 50 printable pumpkin carving templates are all here and ready to inspire you.

On each image, click "save image as" and save the JPEGs to your computer desktop. From there, you can print them!

50 Printable Pumpkin Carving Stencils to Use As Templates

22. Happy Halloween Message

