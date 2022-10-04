ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You’ll Want To Carve Out Some Time To Use These 50 Printable Pumpkin Stencils!

By Kelsey Pelzer
 3 days ago
iStock

Pumpkin and Halloween activities are a major part of the fall—especially the month of October. There are visits to the pumpkin patch, drinking pumpkin spice lattes, displaying pumpkins on your front porch, roasting pumpkin seeds, baking pumpkin pie and, of course, carving pumpkins with creative designs. Searching for an especially unique style for your pumpkin this year? We have 50 free printable pumpkin stencils to use as templates for you to check out and use!

Pumpkin carving is an annual event for many households. Some of the best autumn memories take place over the newspaper-lined tables with a paring knife, spoon and multiple bowls handy. And while freehand carving can be so satisfying and yield super-fun and original results, there is also something to be said for specific styles you can print out as a stencil and then carve accordingly. If you like the idea of carving an intricate, Halloween-inspired illustration but haven't a clue where to begin, these traceable pumpkin templates (that are a mix of difficulty levels) will have you saying, "Oh my gourd!" in delight.

Whether you're ready to spend an afternoon carving pumpkins solely for the memories, or can't wait to feature an awesome pumpkin display on your porch or Instagram, we've got you covered. Traditional jack-o'-lantern faces, spooky and friendly ghosts, seasonal messages, spellbinding witches—we've got so many Halloween pumpkin designs! Dinosaurs, dragons, paw prints, superheroes—you'll find fun and quirky styles as well! These 50 printable pumpkin carving templates are all here and ready to inspire you.

On each image, click "save image as" and save the JPEGs to your computer desktop. From there, you can print them!

50 Printable Pumpkin Carving Stencils to Use As Templates

1. Gone Batty Stencil

2. Frankenstein Printable

3. Ghost Pattern

4. Black Cat Pumpkin Pattern

5. Haunted House

6. Welcome Message

7. Cauldron

8. Darth Vader

10. T-Rex

11. Pirate Skeleton

12. BOO! Message

13. Giggling Ghosts

14. Boo Kitty Cutout

15. RIP Grave

16. The Amazing Spider-Man

17. Spider and Skeleton

18. Owl Face Stencil

19. Happy Pumpkin Face

20. Scooby-Doo Stencil

21. Scary Spider

22. Happy Halloween Message

23. Unicorn

24. Halloween Feline Pumpkin Cutout

25. Alien Head

26. The Hulk

27. Flying Dragon

28. Skeletal Pumpkin Face

29. Spider's Lair

30. Eiffel Tower Template

31. Enter If You Dare Warning

32. Witch on Broomstick

33. Spooky Pumpkin

34. Tiger Stencil

35. Triceratops

36. Flying Bats

37. Howling Coyote

38. Mummy

39. Baby's First Halloween

40. Witchy Pumpkin Head

41. Trick or Treaters

42. Witch Hat

43. Easy Haunted House

44. Peace Sign

45. American Flag

46. Monster Mash Message

47. Boogeyman

48. Dog Bones

49. Brontosaurus

50. Ghost Template

