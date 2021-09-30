CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Master Cattleman training program planned

 4 days ago

PERRY— Chad Webb, Noble County OSU Extension Educator, is scheduling a Noble County Master Cattleman training program to begin in January 2022. A minimum of 12 participants are needed to commit. Webb has scheduled an Orientation and Organizational meeting for 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4 in the Women’s Building located...

KRQE News 13

City expands jobs training program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is expanding its job training program. The program will now offer courses in early childhood education and grant writing thanks to a new partnership between the city, the New Mexico Child Care and Education Association and the nonprofit Pivotal New Mexico. Story...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
countylinemagazine.com

2022 Master Gardener Program Accepting Applications

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service's Texas Master Gardener program is now accepting applications for its new class beginning January 12, 2022, in Van Zandt County. Classes will meet at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office each Wednesday for 17 weeks. Classes are also available through county extension offices throughout the region.
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
Sidney Daily News

Midmark training program nationally recognize

DAYTON — Midmark Corp., a leading medical solutions provider focused on the design of the clinical environment to improve the delivery of care, today announced that its training program developed to increase knowledge and understanding around chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) has earned a 2021 Excellence Award from the Brandon Hall Group.
ECONOMY
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Basic Training Entrepreneur Workshop planned

STILLWATER – As the end of the year approaches, faculty and staff at the Robert M. Kerr Food and Agricultural Products Center continue to offer diverse events at the facility. From food processing professionals to entry level entrepreneurs and beginner bakers, FAPC is proud to offer an opportunity for growth to everyone.
STILLWATER, OK
#Beef Cattle Manual#Nutrition Management#Reproduction And Genetics#Natural Resources
Chicago Defender

Hood 2 Hire Launches Workforce Training Program

The inaugural launch of Hood-2-Hire (H2H) workforce training program was held Saturday, Sept. 18th with Commissioner Bill Lowry, Mica Battle (Bridge to Freedom) and Gloria Batey (Hood-2-Hire) for the inaugural launch of Hood-2-Hire (H2H) workforce training program. H2H in partnership with Bridge to Freedom (B2F) welcomed the first training cohort,...
JOBS
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Registration open for Master Gardeners online training

Registration is open for the 2021 Master Gardeners online training class. The fall training was originally scheduled to begin Sept. 22 and to take place on the Zoom platform. Phil Horton, extension agent for Arkansas County, said the new self-paced program will run from Oct. 15 to Dec. 15. Registrants pay $75 for the course.
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
elpasoco.com

Community Input Requested for Update to Parks Master Plan

September 21, 2021 – Parks are better when citizens have a voice in their planning and development. This is why El Paso County is proud to announce EPCountyParkPlan.com, an online forum allowing residents the ability to complete a survey and provide input for the 2021 El Paso County Parks Master Plan. There has been a great number of citizen responses since launching the survey. If you have not already done so, please take a few minutes and complete the survey prior to closing September 30, 2021.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KSNB Local4

Master planning meeting addresses improvements to Fonner Park

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Stakeholders hosted their first-ever Master Planning Meeting to discuss future improvements to Fonner Park on Monday. They focused on upgrading infrastructure and the existing facilities. The Nebraska State Fair 1868 Foundation served as the leader and represented other entities who support and use the grounds....
NEBRASKA STATE
ouraynews.com

Planning Commission ready to tackle master plan

The county's Planning Commission will focus on updating the master plan, originally written in the 1980s and not updated since 1999. Commissioners and members of the Planning Commission held a joint meeting Sept. 15 to discuss county issues most in need of the commission’s attention. Though a list of 10 priorities was developed during the discussion, the master plan rose to the top. Participants…
POLITICS
Lancaster Online

Fund master plan for trees [letter]

I recently moved to Chestnut Hill and noticed many street trees, including one in front of my house. The tree in front of my house seemed rather uncared for, so I contacted the city arborist for an assessment. I was kindly granted a permit to have the tree cared for, and I’d like to thank our city arborist for his help. I encourage my neighbors to check on their trees, too.
LANCASTER, PA
outdoors.org

Fall Leadership Training Program

Registration is required for this activity. This program is for AMC members who are interested in organizing and leading Boston Chapter trips and activities. Participation in the program qualifies you to co-lead trips and activities for Hiking/Backpacking, Bike, Ski, 20s & 30s, Forty Plus, Family Outings, Paddling and other Boston committees. The program consists of lectures, small group exercises and role-play scenarios spread over two evening sessions and one weekend session. Topics include trip planning and trip organization, safety, leadership styles, and group dynamics. The program emphasizes experiential learning and decision making skills. Open to all AMC members with preference given to active AMC trip participants. In-person portions of this program take place both indoors and outdoors. Face coverings compliant with CDC guidelines will be required indoors at all times except during group meals, and may be required at times outdoors. Lodging is in individual tents. Each participant must also bring hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol content for personal use. Other precautions will be in place according to current CDC and state guidelines, regardless of vaccination status. Participants agree to follow leader directions regarding Covid safety. The two evening sessions are held Thursday, September 30 and Thursday, October 7 from 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm. Both nights are on Zoom. The weekend session is held October 15 - 17 (beginning 7 pm on Friday and ending by 4 pm on Sunday) at Camp Lyndon, Sandwich, MA. You must attend all of these sessions to complete the program.
JOBS
thevistapress.com

County Presentation of the Updated Palomar Airport Master Plan

Dear Neighbors – The County is hosting a one hour presentation on the revised McClellan Palomar Airport Master Plan. The dog and pony show will be held via Zoom:. Please use the Zoom link below at the appropriate time. It won’t work before then:. While you are at it, please...
CARLSBAD, CA
auburn.edu

Master of Social Work program to hold Zoom information session Oct. 12

The Auburn University Master of Social Work, or MSW, program is inviting students to an information session on Oct. 12 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. The MSW is an accredited professional program that prepares students for advanced clinical social work practice. An MSW degree can open doors to careers in mental health therapy, hospital social work, military social work and much more. Graduates are eligible for professional licensure in all 50 states.
AUBURN, AL
UW Madison

School of Pharmacy announces master’s program scholarships to address inequities

Graduate students committed to tackling challenges in growing areas of the pharmaceutical industry can apply for Pharmaceutical Sciences MS Merit Awards. These scholarships will be awarded to students pursuing a master’s degree in Pharmaceutical Sciences: Applied Drug Development or Psychoactive Pharmaceutical Investigation who demonstrate a financial need and/or have a strong commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.
MADISON, WI
wcexaminer.com

Master Gardener training still available

There are still a few openings to join Penn State Extension Master Gardener training, but don’t delay, the training begins on Sept. 30. The Penn State Extension Master Gardeners are a fun group of volunteers who support Penn State Cooperative Extension’s educational programs in consumer horticulture. They develop their horticultural expertise through participation in an educational training conducted by Penn State University faculty and Penn State Extension staff.
GARDENING
western.edu

Western Among the Top Master’s in Education Programs

Western Colorado University’s Master’s in Education program is renowned for its quality, value, and meaningful impact on graduates. Over the years it has been honored among the top 10 most effective online education degrees and the top five most affordable. Within our Education master’s programs, 100% of students pass their licensing exams, and 96% land full-time jobs teaching following graduation. With a specialized education degree, teachers can expand career opportunities, learn valuable new skills, and bring more to the classroom.
GUNNISON, CO
Jamestown Sun

NDSU Extension Master Gardener Program to be offered

The NDSU Extension Master Gardener Program is a volunteer service organization that benefits communities. Master Gardeners all go through a statewide training program and help with Extension horticulture programs in their communities. The Stutsman County Master Gardeners have organized several local outreach programs including the Garden Morning event in the spring, a fall gardening seminar and most recently a demonstration garden at the Jamestown Community Gardens.
STUTSMAN COUNTY, ND
pncguam.com

DOC completes comprehensive facilities master plan

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero has received and approved the Department of Corrections’ (DOC) Comprehensive Facilities Master Plan, a monumental step towards the structural transformation of Guam’s sole public prison system. The master plan was federally funded and supported by the Office of Insular Affairs of the Department of the Interior.
POLITICS

