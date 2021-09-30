Master Cattleman training program planned

Registration is required for this activity. This program is for AMC members who are interested in organizing and leading Boston Chapter trips and activities. Participation in the program qualifies you to co-lead trips and activities for Hiking/Backpacking, Bike, Ski, 20s & 30s, Forty Plus, Family Outings, Paddling and other Boston committees. The program consists of lectures, small group exercises and role-play scenarios spread over two evening sessions and one weekend session. Topics include trip planning and trip organization, safety, leadership styles, and group dynamics. The program emphasizes experiential learning and decision making skills. Open to all AMC members with preference given to active AMC trip participants. In-person portions of this program take place both indoors and outdoors. Face coverings compliant with CDC guidelines will be required indoors at all times except during group meals, and may be required at times outdoors. Lodging is in individual tents. Each participant must also bring hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol content for personal use. Other precautions will be in place according to current CDC and state guidelines, regardless of vaccination status. Participants agree to follow leader directions regarding Covid safety. The two evening sessions are held Thursday, September 30 and Thursday, October 7 from 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm. Both nights are on Zoom. The weekend session is held October 15 - 17 (beginning 7 pm on Friday and ending by 4 pm on Sunday) at Camp Lyndon, Sandwich, MA. You must attend all of these sessions to complete the program.

