Opelika Police to Host Illegal Narcotic Identification Class

The Opelika Police Department is hosting an Illegal Narcotic Identification Class on Thursday, Oct. 14. The class is for Opelika parents, educators and youth leaders who wish to gain additional knowledge and understanding of illegal narcotics and the affects it has within our community. The Narcotics Unit will educate attendees on the different types of illegal drugs, symptoms and behaviors, community trends and items to look for such as paraphernalia. Detectives will also be available to answer any questions.