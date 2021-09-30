CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diablo 2: Resurrected Review – For the Faithful

By Ed McGlone
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiablo 2: Resurrected is a remaster simultaneously complex, and also incredibly simple. Visually, it’s a night and day difference between its predecessor, even on the Switch. But from a gameplay perspective, it is incredibly faithful, almost to a fault. Very little has been changed from the original release which will likely be music to the ears of the most hardcore Diablo 2 fans, resistant to change. In that sense, it’s a very “simple” upgrade. However, that decision not to use this opportunity to spruce things up may end up being a thorn at the side of newcomers and fans without rose-tinted glasses.

Diablo 2 Catacombs | Where are the Monastery Catacombs in Diablo 2 Resurrected?

Up until now in your adventure through Diablo 2 Resurrected, you quest destinations have been waiting for you in the next map - but not the Monastery Catacombs. Like your trip through the marshes and highlands of Sanctuary to get to the Monastery Barracks, your journey to meet Andariel in the Monastery Catacombs takes you through multiple maps and dungeons.
Diablo 2 respec – how to reassign your stats in Diablo 2 Resurrected

Want to know how to respec your character in Diablo 2 Resurrected? Blizzard was very careful when remastering the iconic RPG game as many fans consider Diablo 2 to be the best in the series. Diablo 2 Resurrected brings the visuals of the 2001 smash hit up to modern standards, yet the gameplay remains almost identical to the original game.
Diablo 2: How to Open & Hide Minimap

Diablo 2: Resurrected is here and players are able to relive the glory days of Diablo 2 either on PC once again, or on their modern home console of choice. If you’re here, though, you’re probably wondering how to open and close the minimap in Diablo 2: Resurrected. Here’s all you need to know about customizing the minimap in-game.
Best Video Games to Play With Your Girlfriend & Boyfriend (Couples)

Video games are always better together, especially when you get to play with the one you love. To celebrate that, we’ve compiled a list of the best video games to play with your girlfriend or boyfriend as a couple. Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime. Best Couples Video Games. Is it...
Genshin Impact: How to Get Wings of Shimmering Galaxy Anniversary Glider

Genshin Impact is currently celebrating its one-year anniversary with events, contests, and small giveaways. In what seems to be a response to fan backlash, developer miHoYo has decided to give every player a new concert-themed gift. Here’s how to get the Wings of Shimmering Galaxy anniversary glider in Genshin Impact./head.
New Guardians of the Galaxy Trailer Showcases PC-Exclusive Features

Earlier today, Eidos-Montréal released a brand-new trailer that focuses on the PC version of their upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Game. This new video showed off high resolutions, enhanced lighting, and other features that will be exclusive to the PC version of the game. The team at Eidos-Montréal isn’t pulling...
Diablo 2: How to Get to Act 4

Diablo 2: Resurrected is an incredibly faithful port of the original classic action RPG to modern consoles with a fresh coat of paint. From a story and gameplay perspective, the game is pretty much exactly how you remember it. That said, if you’re here, you’ve probably forgotten at least a few details about the story, specifically, how to get to Act 4. Unlike other acts, it’s not instantly obvious, so here’s what you need to do to advance the game and get to Act 4 in Diablo 2: Resurrected.
Diablo 2: How to Bind & Use Skills

Diablo 2: Resurrected is an incredibly faithful port of the original classic action RPG to modern consoles with a fresh coat of paint. The game still features the same skill trees loaded with various skills and traits that you can use in battle. If you’re here, though, you’re probably wondering how you bind and use your skills in Diablo 2: Resurrected. Here’s what you need to know.
New World: Best Healer Build

New World’s progression systems aren’t built around rigid class types, so you have free reign to mold any character into any sort of build. For those interested in PvP play, in particular, you’ll want to make sure your character fits within a certain role so that your party’s dynamic is balanced. One very important role is that of a healer, and here we’ve compiled a short guide on what we consider to be the best healer build for New World.
New World: Are There Classes & Races? Answered

Amazon Games’ first MMORPG doesn’t stray too far from many of the genre’s tropes in terms of its overall design, but there are one or two things it does differently from several of its more popular counterparts. Here, we’ll explain everything you need to know about whether there are classes and races in New World.
How Many PS4 Greatest Hits Have You Played?

Evidently, in order for a PlayStation game to be considered a “Greatest Hits,” they had to have been on the market for at least 9 months and have sold 250,000 copies or more. This is what it takes to get one of those coveted red markings on the cover. As you might be able to infer, there are a BUNCH of PS4 Greatest Hits. But how many have you played?
Genshin Impact: How to Get Luxurious Sea Lord Claymore

Genshin Impact contains a wide variety of weapons for players to use as they travel throughout Teyvat, but the Luxurious Sea Lord is certainly one of the most unique. If you’re trying to figure out how to obtain it, we can help. Here’s how to get the Luxurious Sea Lord claymore in Genshin Impact.
Tales of Arise: Where to Get Bizarre Megacore

Tales of Arise contains a ton of useful materials that can be used to upgrade your party’s equipment or craft new armor and weapons. Bizarre Megacore is a material that might be a bit tough to find, but we can help with that. Here’s where to find Bizarre Megacore in Tales of Arise.
Dungeon Encounters Revealed at Square Enix Presents TGS 2021

Earlier today during the Square Enix Presents Tokyo Game Show 2021 stream, the dungeon-crawling title Dungeon Encounters was revealed. This is the first game that Director Hiroyuki Ito (FFVI, IX, XII) will be heading up in quite a few years. Dungeon Encounters appears to have a fairly simplistic aesthetic with...
Forspoken Devs Talk About Frey’s Personality, Powers, & Much More

During the Tokyo Game Show earlier today, Forspoken Co-Director Takefumi Terada and Creative Producer Raio Mitsuno both sat down to talk about their upcoming action RPG. In the interview, the Luminous Productions developers detail plenty of information about the game’s world, characters, and magic system, including a lot of background on the game’s protagonist Frey.
What Lies in the Multiverse Announced For PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Today Untold Tales, Studio Voyager, and IguanaBee announced a brand new dramatic comedy adventure titled What Lies in the Multiverse. The game will be released on PS4, Xbox One, and PC in early 2022. Speaking on PC, a demo has been made available today on Steam. Below you can watch...
