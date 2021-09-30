CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellesley, MA

Wellesley Business Buzz: O'Toole Builders is on the job; Sox's Wally the Green Monster to swing by Linden Square

By Deborah Brown
The Swellesley Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWellesley resident builds new residential construction business. After 25 years of coast-to-coast, hands-on building experience, Wellesley resident John O’Toole has brought his expertise home with his new Wellesley-based residential construction business, O’Toole Builders. The Wentworth Institute of Technology graduate holds an Architectural Engineering degree, along with all the essential industry licenses, certifications, and insurances.

