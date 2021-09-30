KING RICHARD Trailer

A man tries to raise two superstar athletes in King Richard, the latest from director Reinaldo Marcus Green. Perhaps you’ve heard of Venus and Serena Williams? You almost certainly have, because their father’s vision of overturning the tennis world by making his Black, Compton-born daughters into champs came true. Having been a tennis fan most of my life, let me confirm that the sport is institutionally racist, no one had seen anything like Venus and Serena when they burst onto the scene, and they are both some of the greatest players of all time. This film takes us back to before that success, to when their father, Richard, was pushing them hard towards his dream and those around him were questioning whether it was the right path for the girls.