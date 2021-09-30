CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KING RICHARD Trailer

Cover picture for the articleA man tries to raise two superstar athletes in King Richard, the latest from director Reinaldo Marcus Green. Perhaps you’ve heard of Venus and Serena Williams? You almost certainly have, because their father’s vision of overturning the tennis world by making his Black, Compton-born daughters into champs came true. Having been a tennis fan most of my life, let me confirm that the sport is institutionally racist, no one had seen anything like Venus and Serena when they burst onto the scene, and they are both some of the greatest players of all time. This film takes us back to before that success, to when their father, Richard, was pushing them hard towards his dream and those around him were questioning whether it was the right path for the girls.

Mens Journal

‘King Richard,’ ‘Man in the Arena: Tom Brady,’ and More Underdog Stories Coming This Fall

The latest trend in cinema and entertainment? Stories of the underdog. Here’s the latest crop hitting streaming platforms and the big screen in the coming months. A self-taught tennis player in Compton raises a daughter who becomes No.1 in the world, gobbling up Grand Slam titles while earning millions. And her little sister turns out to be better. Venus and Serena Williams have been superstars for so long it’s easy to forget how impossible their rise seemed, with their father daring to say he knew better than the tennis establishment and being proved correct. Indeed, Dad dared to say a lot of stuff, from calling one Venus opponent a “big, tall, white turkey” to telling an interviewer his favorite player was, er, Steffi Graf. (He added, “Venus and Serena would be my second and third.”) Richard has largely left the spotlight, but now he returns in the form of two-time Best Actor nominee Will Smith in the King Richard biopic.
awardswatch.com

2021 Middleburg Film Festival to open with ‘King Richard,’ close with ‘The Power of the Dog’

Belfast is the Centerpiece Film; Red Rocket, The Hand of God and Flee are Spotlight Films. The Middleburg Film Festival announced today a first round of programming for its ninth year, which is returning with a fully in-person selection of film screenings, conversations and events taking place October 14-17 in Northern Virginia’s historic wine and horse country. Launching the four-day festival is King Richard directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green (Monsters and Men) and starring two-time Academy Award nominee Will Smith, who also produces, as Richard Williams, the determined father of Serena and Venus Williams. The film follows the journey of a family whose unwavering resolve and unconditional belief ultimately delivers two of the world’s greatest sports legends. Starring alongside Smith are Aunjanue Ellis as the girls’ mom, Saniyya Sidney as Venus, Demi Singleton as Serena, and Tony Goldwyn and Jon Bernthal as influential coaches Paul Cohen and Rick Macci.
