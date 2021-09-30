Clark County reports 19 new COVID-19 deaths as infections continue at high rate

Clark County reported 19 new deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday as the number of new cases rose in the latest data from Clark County Public Health. The deaths included one man in his 40s, two men in their 50s, three men in their 70s and four men age 80 or older; two women in their 50s, two women in their 60s, two women in their 70s and three women age 80 or older, according to Public Health data. Public Health said it is known that six of those who died had underlying conditions, but information on the status of the remaining fatalities was not available due to changes in how the county reports deaths from COVID-19.