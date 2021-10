For the Orioles’ rebuild to eventually be successful, some of their young pitchers must prove capable of taking on the American League East’s quartet of contenders. In his final opportunity in a September audition, left-hander Zac Lowther did that, though neither Baltimore’s offense nor bullpen was able to back him in a 6-0 blanking by the Boston Red Sox. That same opponent had tagged Lowther for 10 runs in 5 u2154 innings over two previous starts, including the first of his career. But Wednesday, in the penultimate game at Camden Yards this season, he pitched into the sixth against a Boston team that clung onto its playoff positioning with the victory.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO