Merrill came to Mosinee for a non-conference matchup. The game was firmly in Mosinee’s favor from the start, and some new players stepped up in the win. To open the game, Mosinee used combination plays to create space in the Merrill defense. Thomas Miller took advantage of the space, just 2 minutes into the game, assisted by Jaeger Dhein. After the initial shock Merrill settled in and created some opportunities for themselves, and for the next stretch the game was played on even terms. When the clock rolled into the 15th minute, the game shifted into Mosinee’s favor. First Toren Holtz scored an unassisted goal, then Jaeger Dhein scored just 15 seconds later off a Toren Holtz assist. Dhein got rolling from that moment and tallied two more goals in the next 4 minutes..

MOSINEE, WI ・ 13 DAYS AGO