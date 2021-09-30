Healing House sheds light on October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

DEMING – Friends of the Healing House have made the October recognition of National Domestic Abuse Awareness Month a major annual event in Deming. With the help of community members and volunteers, the Healing House, Luna County’s shelter for survivors of domestic violence, has taken the reins of the local event that draws attention to the cycle of domestic violence, but more importantly, shares the resources and support avenues available to victims of domestic violence in Deming and Luna County.