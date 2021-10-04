CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Suffolk County, NY

Company Donates More Than 1,000 School Supplies Items To Suffolk County Students In Need

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AtNKU_0cD7YrLv00

A Long Island-based company has donated more than 1,000 school supplies items to support local students in need.

Between Monday, Aug. 16, and Wednesday, Aug. 25, Widex USA hosted a virtual school supply drive in Suffolk County for students in the Brentwood School District.

The company, which manufactures hearing aids, is based in Hauppauge.

Company employees donated much-needed items including composition books, binders, pencils, notebooks, and more.

“I was able to put together at least 50 backpacks for students in our district who need them most – and still have plenty of supplies left over,” said Michele Stylianos, school counselor for the Brentwood School District. “Thanks to the generosity of Widex, no student in our district will go without the learning essentials.”

This is the second year the company has held a drive for the Suffolk County school district.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suffolk County, NY
Society
County
Suffolk County, NY
City
Brentwood, NY
City
Hauppauge, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Education
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
139K+
Followers
27K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy