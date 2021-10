Caleb Lightbourn couldn’t consistently punt the ball where it was supposed to go. So he was replaced with Isaac Armstrong. Armstrong had good moments interlaced with wonky moments. When he graduated and left, Nebraska used Will Przystup and Tyler Crawford, both of which drew the ire of the Husker head coach for not being able to consistently put the ball where it was supposed to go. Daniel Cerni was brought over from Australia on scholarship with an incredibly raw knowledge of American football to provide consistency in the punt game. He has also not been able to put the ball where it’s supposed to go.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO