Roberta Jo “Bobbie” Murphy, beloved wife, mother, aunt and friend to many, left this mortal world to join her precious Lord Jesus on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Born in Baltimore, Md. on Sept. 26, 1935, she spent her formulative years in Greensboro, Md. where she attended high school and would go on to meet the love of her life – Jack Murphy. Knowing they were the loves of each other’s lives, Bobbie and Jack were married in 1953, prior to his deployment to Austria for the United States Army.