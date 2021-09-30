CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, DE

Stella I. McKamey, 101

starpublications.online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStella I. McKamey of Laurel passed away on Sept. 19, 2021 at her home in Laurel, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Trainer, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Albert Zdun and Mary Bunk Zdun. Stella was retired as a payroll accountant in the US Steel and Wire industry, and she also previously worked for Wilmington Dry Goods. She was a member of St. Hedwigs Church in Chester, Pennsylvania, and the Roma Club in Burlington, New Jersey.

