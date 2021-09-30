Maggie Gyllenhaal, Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson & More on The Lost Daughter
On today’s episode of our daily NYFF59 podcasts, NYFF Director of Programming Dennis Lim is joined by joined by The Lost Daughter writer & director Maggie Gyllenhaal and cast members Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Jessie Buckley, Ed Harris, Paul Mescal, Peter Sarsgaard, and Dagmara Dominczyk to discuss their Spotlight selection of this year’s festival. The NYFF59 screenings of The Lost Daughter are presented by Citi.www.filmlinc.org
Comments / 0