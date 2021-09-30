Maggie Gyllenhaal, Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson & More on The Lost Daughter

There is no questioning Maggie Gyllenhaal’s tenacity, as instead of flying low with her directorial debut, she went for the best actors and the hottest writer in the guise of My Brilliant Friend scribe Elena Ferrante, on whose novel The Lost Daughter is based. Now making its way to the Zurich Film Festival after it earned Gyllenhaal the Best Screenplay gong at Venice, it’s one of those strangely unnerving stories unravelling not in the darkness, but under the sizzling sun, as it’s vacation time for professor Leda, apparently named after a Yeats poem (Olivia Colman). She is alone, so she observes what’s around her almost too closely and is especially taken by young mum Nina (Dakota Johnson, looking somewhat Jersey Shore-ish, in the best possible way).

